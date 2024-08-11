The Big Picture The Umbrella Academy's emotional finale wraps up its final season, leaving fans and critics divided.

Showrunner Steve Blackman hints at potential spin-offs for the beloved series, expressing hope for more storytelling opportunities with other characters.

Cast members of The Umbrella Academy also express their desire to continue the Hargreeves family's story, leaving the door open for a possible sequel or spin-off.

The Hargreeves family graced our screens for the final time in the finale to popular Netflix series The Umbrella Academy, which dropped to the streaming service on August 8, 2024. In its concluding episode, "End of the Beginning", the show concluded its fourth and final series in a gut-wrenching narrative that saw the siblings at their most vulnerable, wrapping up the show’s five-year run — at least, for now. Showrunner Steve Blackman has teased the potential for expanding the universe of The Umbrella Academy, with both the show’s cast and the creator of the source material, Gerard Way, on board.

An adaptation of Way’s comic book series which was illustrated by Gabriel Bá, The Umbrella Academy follows an unconventional group of adopted siblings who seek to find the cause of their father’s death, in the looming shadow of an impending apocalypse. The Hargreeves siblings consist of Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Diego (David Castañeda), Luther (Tom Hopper), Viktor (Elliot Page), Five (Aidan Gallagher), Klaus (Robert Sheehan), and Ben (Justin H. Min), with Lila (Ritu Arya) later joining the fray. The fourth and final season was divisive among fans and critics alike, receiving a Tomatometer score of 61% on Rotten Tomatoes, marking a huge swing from the show’s previous season, which scored 91% on the site.

What Do We Know About ‘The Umbrella Academy’s future?

Speaking with Radio Times, showrunner Blackman voiced his hopes for a return to the world of The Umbrella Academy. When asked if he would like to see some form of a return for the show, Blackman said, "Absolutely. At the end of the day, it's up to Netflix. I have a number of different spin-offs I would do." Blackman continued, "I really hope it's not the end of The Umbrella Academy, or the universe of The Umbrella Academy. I think there's a lot more story to be told with other characters as well, not just this family," before noting that "Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, who created it, have a lot of thoughts as well. So I hope it isn't the end, but we'll see."

When discussing his potential ideas for a spin-off of The Umbrella Academy, Blackman teased, "I can definitely say there's stories at the Commission, there’s some Hazel and Cha Cha stuff that's unresolved that I'd love to talk about. There's a lot. I have quite a few ideas, actually." Discussing the emotional finale, Blackman added:

"It's so sad [saying goodbye]. It's really sad. I had such a great time with these actors and the crew and the writers, so I knew it would come to an end, but I didn't think I'd be as emotional. I remember writing the last scene of the last script, the finale, and thinking, 'Oh, I'm never going to write these characters again.' I had some tears in my eyes."

And Blackman is not alone in his hopes for some kind of sequel or spin-off, as members of The Umbrella Academy’s ensemble cast voiced their hopes for continuing the Hargreeves family’s story. Arya admitted, "I'm never done playing Lila. I love her," with Gallagher seconding her sentiments, saying, "I agree, there's a lot of places the characters can go." Sheehan teased, "Never say never!," before Hopper concluded, "It would have to be Steve doing it. But never say never about getting the band back together."

All 4 seasons of The Umbrella Academy are streaming now on Netflix, available worldwide.

