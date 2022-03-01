March is looking to be the first stacked month for the 2022 movie season, and while everyone is focused on a certain bat-centric blockbuster coming out this week, there are also a lot of smaller films to look forward to this month. One of those films is the supernatural horror thriller Umma which stars Sandra Oh and is directed and written by Iris K. Shim. Now, ahead of the film's March 18th theatrical release, Sony Pictures has released a new trailer, poster, and images to promote this haunting tale.

Umma is the Korean word for "mother," and this film follows "Amanda (Oh) and her daughter (Fivel Stewart) living a quiet life on an American farm, but when the remains of her estranged mother arrive from Korea, Amanda becomes haunted by the fear of turning into her own mother." The trailer itself starts off showing Amanda and her daughter's seemingly normal life on the farm, but from the beginning, something feels very off. We see that Amanda's daughter does not have a phone or friends as her life seems very secluded from the rest of the world — and their farm oddly does not let cars go past a certain point.

However, when a car comes speeding onto their complex, Amanda's life gets turned on its head. We quickly learn that the mysterious man from the car came to tell Amanda that her mother had passed away, and he had brought her remains in a box presumably for Amanda to lay them to rest properly. The man gives the warning that "her anger will grow as long as she remains in this box," but Amanda refuses to have anything to do with her mother anymore. Amanda then throws the man out of her house, and he laments her for abandoning her mother.

Amanda tells her daughter about her Umma — which is cut between some very atmospheric shots — remembering so much screaming sharing that she did not want her daughter to know her mother. Amanda then goes into the belief that in Korea some people think that their hardships are caused by the tormented spirits of their ancestors. The trailer ends with your typical haunted house montage of creepy imagery, spooky intrigue, mysterious questions, and the unsettling warning: "Don't become your mother."

The new poster also doubles down on the creepy factor with half of Amanda's face being consumed by her dead mother against an eerie blue backdrop and another ghastly tagline: "A mother's love never dies." All of these promotional materials hint that this will probably be a possession story of some kind. The trailer also alludes to this with Amanda's darker mood swings towards the end of the new footage. Finally, the two new images give us a better look at the film's dark atmosphere. The first one is seen in the trailer itself with Amanda's daughter holding up a scary-looking mask. The second picture sees Amanda holding up a lantern in the dead of night with her mother's spirit standing behind her in classic creepy horror movie fashion.

Umma looks to be another great addition to the haunted house genre, which has seen a resurgence of popularity in the last decade. The mixture of your standard haunted house affair with real-world culture and a frightening mother-daughter narrative fueled by fear, where there is more than meets the eye with the story, will get the attention of most horror fans. Especially given that genre legend Sam Raimi's production company Raimi Productions is producing this project.

Raimi's company has produced such recent horror gems as 2019's underrated monster movie Crawl. Everything is shaping up for Umma to be another horrific triumph for the famous filmmaker. The horror thriller stars Oh, Stewart, MeeWha Alana Lee, Tom Yi, Odeya Rush, and Dermot Mulroney.

Umma will haunt its way to theaters on March 18. You can watch the full chilling new trailer and take a look at the haunting poster down below.

