If you missed The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent in theaters or are eager to own this wild ride of a movie, you’ll be happy to know that the Cage will be at his Cagest early next month. The action-comedy movie is all about Nicolas Cage: the hero and prodigal movie star agrees to attend a billionaire superfan’s birthday party for a million dollars. If that wasn’t weird enough, things take a bizarre turn when Cage ends up being recruited for a CIA mission.
Lionsgate announced that The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent will arrive on digital on June 7. 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (plus Blu-ray and Digital), Blu-ray Combo Pack (plus DVD and Digital), DVD, and On Demand editions arrive just two weeks later, on June 21. Fans and collectors will have a ton of bonus material to check out, including the traditional deleted scenes (with audio commentary), as well as the feature film with commentary by director Tom Gormican and writer/executive producer Kevin Etten.
The bonus features will also cover how this insane idea of a movie came to life, and pay homage to Nic Cage’s career in a featurette that chronicles the actor’s journey. You can also look forward to seeing some behind-the-scenes footage of the action sequences, as well as the adorable propaganda that featured kids saying famous Cage lines.
The 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack, and DVD will be available for the suggested retail price of $42.99, $39.99, and $29.96, respectively. You can check out the full list of bonus features below:
4K ULTRA HD / BLU-RAY / DIGITAL SPECIAL FEATURES
- Deleted Scenes (with Optional Audio Commentary by Writer-Director Tom Gormican and Writer-Executive producer Kevin Etten)
- The Mind: Meet the filmmakers and learn about the creative decisions behind the film. A film made with love, passion, and massive talent.
- Glimmers of a Bygone Cage: He’s back. Not that he went anywhere. Go back in time in this behind-the-scenes featurette and relive Nicolas Cage’s journey as an actor and see how a legendary career inspired both filmmakers and cast to create a new era of Cage.
- Everybody Needs a Javi: Nick Cage meets his ultimate fan. Discover why Pedro Pascal was the perfect choice to play the charismatic, lovable, and eccentric fan with a dark, dangerous secret.
- Nick, Nicky, and Sergio: The man, the actor, the legend. Take a look inside Nicolas Cage’s mind and find out how this film is the culmination of a legendary career, but also a new beginning for one of the most versatile actors of our time.
- Second Act Action: And . . . action, and more action! Immerse yourself in the exciting world of stunts and special effects that helped to create incredible, well-choreographed action sequences with the help of the latest in high technology for filmmaking.
- Cages 5 and Up: Don’t kids say the darndest things? What if what they said were lines from some of your favorite Nick Cage movies? We thought you’d never ask.
- SXSW Film Festival Q&A Featuring the Cast and Filmmakers.
- Audio Commentary by Writer-Director Tom Gormican and Writer-Executive Producer Kevin Etten
DVD SPECIAL FEATURES
- Deleted Scenes (with Optional Audio Commentary by Writer-Director Tom Gormican and Writer-Executive Producer Kevin Etten)
- SXSW Film Festival Q&A Featuring the Cast and Filmmakers
- Audio Commentary by Writer-Director Tom Gormican and Writer-Executive Producer Kevin Etten
You can check out the official synopsis of the movie here:
Nicolas Cage stars as... Nick Cage in the action-comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, the fictionalized version of Cage must accept a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a dangerous superfan (Pedro Pascal). Things take a wildly unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA operative (Tiffany Haddish) and forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the seminal award-winning actor must take on the role of a lifetime: Nick Cage.