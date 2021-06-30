Ever wish you could create scenes from Nicolas Cage movies with the man himself? Well, that's exactly what happens in the upcoming movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Starring Cage as himself, Pedro Pascal is a superfan who invites Cage to his birthday party and ropes him into recreating some of his finest movie moments. Oh boy do I hope they have to steal the Declaration of Independence. The film has a new release date of April 22, 2022.

Starring Cage, Pascal, Sharon Horgan, Alessandra Mastronardi, Jacob Scipio, Lily Sheen, with Neil Patrick Harris, and Tiffany Haddish, the movie was written by Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten and also directed by Gormican. Produced by Cage himself along with Mike Nilon, Kevin Turen, and Kristin Burr, this seems like the perfect kind of absurd movie that Cage would thrive in. Pairing him up with Pascal? That's just the icing on the cake.

Image via RLJE Films

RELATED: ‘National Treasure 3’: Nic Cage Says the Writers Are Still Fact-Checking

So, just to clarify, the movie features Cage as himself recreating his characters in order to protect himself with the help of a superfan? Sign us up! As the synopsis points out, he has a career built for this. So whatever The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent has in store for us feels incredibly Cage-esque and like a perfect role for him. Literally, who else could play Nic Cage?

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent hits theaters on April 22, 2022 and waiting almost a year for this movie seems like a punishment but we will just have to bide our time by rewatching Cage's filmography, right? Read the entire synopsis for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent below

Nicolas Cage stars as... Nicolas Cage in the action-comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, the fictionalized version of Cage must accept a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a dangerous superfan (Pedro Pascal). Things take a wildly unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA operative (Tiffany Haddish) and forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the seminal award-winning actor must take on the role of a lifetime: Nicolas Cage.

KEEP READING: Why It’s a Big Deal That Pedro Pascal Has ‘The Last of Us’ in “First Position” Over ‘The Mandalorian’

Share Share Tweet Email

Exclusive: 'Demonic' Poster Teases Neill Blomkamp's Terrifying Blend of Sci-Fi and Horror The movie will be released in theaters and digitally on August 20.

Read Next

Rachel Leishman (107 Articles Published) More From Rachel Leishman