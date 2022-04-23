There are a lot of exciting films coming out in the near future, but there has been no film as intriguing as The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. A comedy where Nicolas Cage is humorously playing a heightened version of himself. This is a huge theatrical return for the actor and to celebrate, Lionsgate has created a Nick Cage Virtual Museum in honor of the actor (and fictional character). The AR museum was inspired by Pedro Pascal’s Javi’s own expansive Cage collection in the film.

The experienced title the CaGe has many fun features including fan art, shrines, an audio tour by Javi, and a euphoric visual experience called “Divine Inspiration.” There is also a gift shop area where you can buy your tickets for the film and enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win some sweet Nic Cage merchandise. This prize pack includes a film poster, a pillow full of massive talent, Nic Cage temporary tattoos, shrine candles, and a lot more.

This is a must-experience exhibit for any Cage fan with art as fun and colorful as the iconic actor himself. The artists featured in the museum are Jules Muck, Nikita Ares, and David Lavernia. They each made a unique shrine consisting of a six-foot-tall 3D replica of Cage’s beautiful face. Along with that, Instagram artists @thebutcherbilly, @richardwilkinsonart, @joeparente34, @johnguydo, and @kidmograph are also featured in the museum. Their art is seen along the back wall of the exhibit.

All of Cage’s major films are represented in some way in the museum. Vampire’s Kiss, Con Air, Kick Ass, Ghost Rider, The Wicker Man, Mandy, Face/Off, and National Treasure just to name a few examples. However, the highlight of the experience has to be “Divine Inspiration” which sees you use your desktop camera to literally bow before Cage. This starts a hilariously trippy kaleidoscope experience that effectively puts you into the headspace of this bizarrely charming film. The longer you stay in this mode, the more ridiculous lines you hear from the film.

The CaGe experience perfectly reminds us how unique of an actor Nic Cage truly is. Whether it is a family adventure like National Treasure or something more charmingly dark like Face/Off, Cage always delivers. Even in recent years when Cage found himself doing more indie horror projects like Mandy, Color Out of Space, Willy’s Wonderland, and Prisoners of the Ghostland, the actor has proven that he has not lost a beat. Fans can even argue that those highly underrated films feature the actors' best performances to date. His most recent film, Pig, has only further cemented the actor as one of the best in the business. However, with his latest ridiculous adventure, Nick Cage is back on the big screen where he belongs.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent looks to be a huge hilarious celebration of Cage’s career and this virtual museum would make Javi cry tears of joy. This crazy comedy is now in theaters everywhere, and you can visit Cage’s virtual museum on its website here.

