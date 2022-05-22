On the surface, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent and Paddington 2 could not be any more different. One is a bombastic, meta action-comedy complete with guns and drugs while the other is a sweet family film with a talking bear. The two seem incredibly dissonant in tone from each other, yet The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent goes out of its way to name-drop Paddington 2 and turn it into a running gag that helps members of the cast bond. And with this connection made, it’s clear Paddington 2 has some narrative significance to the story of Massive Talent outside of being a recurring joke. In fact, Paddington 2 can act as a cipher to better help us understand Nicolas Cage’s character in the new film.

Paddington 2 picks up shortly after the first film with Paddington (Ben Whishaw) trying to find a birthday gift for his Aunt Lucy (Imelda Staunton). He finds a pop-up book that shows off the sights of London and thinks it's the perfect way to share his new life with her, despite the distance keeping them apart. Unfortunately, the pop-up book happens to contain a hidden treasure map and washed up actor Phoenix Buchanan (Hugh Grant) wants to use that treasure to relight the embers of his career. Phoenix uses every opportunity to push Paddington out of the way, eventually landing the little bear in prison. But in true Paddington fashion, his kindness and dedication to others brings out the best in everyone, including the inmates. And together with them, as well as Paddington’s adoptive family, they track down Phoenix in time to stop him from stealing the treasure.

From the plot alone, it’s hard to see the similarities outright but when looking into the characters the connections become much more apparent. Nic Cage plays Nic Cage but a fictionalized version of himself who’s become washed up and disinterested in anything in life that doesn’t have to do with his career or legacy. He’s ready to give up on acting entirely until Javi (Pedro Pascal) and his mission with the FBI reinvigorate his passion. He and Javi set out to create an epic film together, which Nic hopes to satisfy his need to be a star again (not that he ever went away). His arc is similar in many ways to that of Phoenix Buchanan. A dwindling star past his prime with an ego too massive to bear desperately tries to reclaim his glory days and assert that his stardom is eternal. They both manipulate people around them in order to reach their goals and (at least at first for Mr. Cage) rarely shows any regard for the wants and needs of others. Instead, they both care only for what interests them and what interests both Phoenix and Nic the most are their own careers.

But while Phoenix Buchanan couldn’t learn to follow Paddington’s lead in being kind and polite, Nic Cage does. Javi, while a less obvious comparison than Nic, has a lot in common with the Paddington of the film he loves dearly enough to put in his top three films of all time. Despite his family, Javi is an earnest man who loves telling stories and forming connections with people. When he invites his hero Nic Cage to his home he’s nothing but kind and excited. He believes in a world where, like Paddington says, “If you’re kind and polite, the world will be right.” And though he lives in a world of violence time and again he chooses to go against that call for violence and coldness the same way Paddington refuses to let prison change him. Both Javi and Paddington do their best to do good despite their environments and setbacks. Through Javi and Nic, we see an alternate universe where Phoenix, too, is able to grow and change to become a better person by the end.

And it is only after Nic trusts in Javi and starts to follow his advice and empathetic tendencies that he is able to see his own faults and begin to reconcile with his family. He must step beyond the artifice of story and the stardom he desperately clings to in order to form real, meaningful connections with his daughter and wife. Like Paddington, Javi is able to unlock the better parts of (most of) the people around him.

Thematically, we can see how both films emphasize empathy and kindness first and foremost as a means of connection. Until Nic can extend that empathy and kindness to his family he cannot overcome his own ego. Only after he rejects the version of himself who clings to his past notoriety and need to create a massive legacy can he get back to being a good father, husband, and actor. Ultimately, both films argue that you are at your best when you choose to empathize with others and even if Nic could act well before, it’s only after becoming a better person overall that he can find contentment with his acting for his own sake.

Both Massive Talent and Paddington 2 have finales that showcase the hero, their new friends, and their recently reconciled family working together to defeat the villains. By this point, Nic has grown beyond Phoenix Buchanan, he’s left behind the version of himself demanding he must be a star and is instead able to live more for the moment and the people in it. Though Massive Talent resolves itself with more violence than Paddington 2 could ever dream of containing, the thru-line remains. Through the kindness of others, and through finally learning to be kind back, Nic Cage is able to find a new happy ending for himself even if it’s not the one he imagined. Paddington couldn’t get the book to Aunt Lucy, Nic Cage couldn’t reclaim his former glory, but instead both were given something different but more meaningful.

Nic Cage’s family is united and content at the end of the film, just as Paddington’s is. Their true success and prize for their actions over the course of the film is in seeing all the connections they’ve made bear fruit. The neighborhood assembles to congratulate Paddington and reunite him with his aunt. Nic and Javi make a successful film with their own vision and Nic sits down for a night of domesticity with his family.

The stories both wrap up with an emphasis on the value of the connections the characters have made and the positive influence they’ve all had on each other. And in one final act of empathy to show how much Nic has grown, he asks his daughter to pick a film for them to watch. She suggests Paddington 2 turning the film itself into a source of connection between the characters while simultaneously illustrating how Nic has internalized the messages of the film through his interactions with Javi.

Though The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent and Paddington 2 may, at a glance, seem different as can be, in actuality they are both stories of the value of kindness, empathy, and connection. It is with these things that people grow and change into better versions of themselves and in doing so can improve the lives of those around them as well. Nic just needed to learn that the world will be right if he’s kind and polite.

