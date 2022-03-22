April is going to be a jam-packed month for movies. There are a few massive blockbuster films coming out, but one of the most intriguing films coming out late in the month is The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, starring the one and only Nicolas Cage. Coming off a hilarious trailer a few weeks ago and with the film exactly a month away, the action-comedy now has a new gorgeous final poster fitting for a legend like Cage.

The poster perfectly teases absurd action, with helicopters in the background contrasting off the sun while Cage and Pedro Pascal are driving away from an explosion with people on dirt bikes chasing them. In the center of the poster we see the cast, which features Cage greeting the audience with some cool shades and Pascal wielding golden guns, as well as Tiffany Haddish, Ike Barinholtz, and Neil Patrick Harris. Finally, the poster reminds us humorously that “Nicolas Cage is Nick Cage”.

The best part of this poster is that it harkens back to classic action films like the James Bondand Indiana Jones franchises. This is fitting, since the poster is designed by legendary poster artist Steve Chorney, the man responsible for posters for films like Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, License to Kill, and Labyrinth. Chorney most recently designed posters for Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood and Mary Poppins Returns.

From this poster and the recent trailer, this film looks to be a crazy fun celebration of Cage's career, while also just being an extremely entertaining action-comedy in its own right. Cage has exploded recently with some great smaller horror movies and thrillers, like Mandy and Willy’s Wonderland, but this film harkens back to a simpler time when Cage was hilariously stealing the Declaration of Independence. With every new trailer and piece of art like this, it is hard not to smile. The plot of Cage playing a heightened version of himself is just delightful and seeing him teaming up with the CIA to take on a “dangerous superfan” feels like something right out of a National Treasure film.

The film premiered at SXSW earlier this month to glowing reviews. Due to this, fans of the famous actor are going to be in for a real treat. The film is directed by Tom Gormican, who co-wrote the screenplay with Kevin Etten. Cage himself is also producing the film.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent premieres in theaters on April 22. Check out the all-new poster below:

