It has already been said that The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is, quite inarguably, the most Nic Cage-y Nic Cage-starring film ever. Directed by Tom Gormican, it centers on a fictionalized version of Cage who, for a million dollars, agrees to attend the birthday party of a super fan (Pedro Pascal) — only it turns out he's a little crazy.

Collider is delighted to exclusively preview a kaleidoscopic new poster for the Cage vehicle, which centers both its aforementioned star...and a pair of gold-plated pistols.

Collider chatted with Cage about the film back in September last year, and he said — gulp — he's never going to see it, even though he's told it's a good movie. It's "too much of a whacked-out trip," the actor said, suggesting that the film version of Cage is a heavily fictionalized, "highly-neurotic, anxiety-ridden" version of him. He said:

"I’m told it’s a good movie. My manager, Mike Nilon, who is also a producer on it, looked at it. He was very happy. I’m told the audience loved the movie. But it’s just too much of a whacked-out trip for me to go to a movie theater and watch me play [Gormican]’s highly-neurotic, anxiety-ridden version of me. Because he kept pushing me in that direction. I said 'Tom, that’s not really me. I’m really [made of] quiet, meditative, thoughtful moments. I’m not this neurotic, high-strung, anxiety-ridden guy all the time.' But he said, 'well, neurotic Cage is the best Cage.' I said, 'okay, okay. Let’s go, man. I’ll do what you want.' I won’t see it. But I do hope you enjoy it."

Image via Lionsgate

RELATED: 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' Trailer Shows Nic Cage Playing His Cage-iest Role Yet: Nic Cage

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent also stars Tiffany Haddish, Sharon Horgan, and Neil Patrick Harris, and is set to premiere in theaters on April 22. Check out the new poster below:

Here's the official synopsis for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent:

"Nicolas Cage stars as... Nick Cage in the action-comedy "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent." Creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, the fictionalized version of Cage must accept a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a dangerous superfan (Pedro Pascal). Things take a wildly unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA operative (Tiffany Haddish) and forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the seminal award-winning actor must take on the role of a lifetime: Nicolas Cage."

Nicolas Cage's Dracula Movie, 'Renfield,' Lands 2023 Release Date You'll be seeing Cage as the Prince of Darknes in a little over a year from now.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

Jack King (256 Articles Published) Jack King is a Senior News Writer at Collider. You can find his other work at GQ and Vulture. Twitter is @jackarking. Apologies in advance. More From Jack King