If you’re a fan of Nicolas Cage and you’re in the Los Angeles area on Tuesday, April 19th, we’ve got a high-priority screening for you. Collider is hosting a free screening of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent with a post-screening Q&A with writer Kevin Etten and writer-director Tom Gormican. The screening will be at the AMC Century City and start at 7pm.

The movie stars Nicolas Cage as Nicolas Cage — in a sense. Cage is playing a fictionalized version of himself who’s having a tough time finding creative fulfillment and getting himself out of debt. With nowhere left to turn, Cage accepts a $1 million offer to attend a superfan’s (Pedro Pascal) birthday party in Mallorca. Cage hopes it’ll be an opportunity to make a quick buck while enjoying a little Mediterranean vacation, but then he finds out that his superfan is actually a wanted criminal, and the CIA wants Cage to help them catch him.

Image via Lionsgate

RELATED: 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent delivers everything you’d want in a wild action adventure movie and then some. Etten and Gormican pen a stellar script that expertly weaves a celebration of Cage’s iconic filmography and storytelling in general into this bonkers CIA spy assignment.

Hopefully that brief tease is enough to up your urgency to catch Massive Talent because we might have free tickets for you. How do you get them? It’s easy!

Image via Lionsgate

If you’d like to win tickets to our screening of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, send an email to colliderscreeningmassivetalent@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.” In the body of the email, please include your full name and if you’d like to bring a guest. We’ll be accepting emails until end of day on Friday, April 15th and then we’ll contact the winners with specific information about the screening soon after.

Hope to see you at the screening!

