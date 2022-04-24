April has been a stacked month for new films and one of the most intriguing releases has been The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. A film that sees Nicolas Cage play a heightened version of himself after being hired by the CIA to take down a corrupt billionaire named Javi played by the always lovable Pedro Pascal. The film was released this weekend to almost unanimous critical praise. In an interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, screenwriters Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten revealed the film could have looked even stranger if they were not able to get Cage to play himself. The pair revealed who could have filled Cage’s massive talent.

In the interview, Gormican told Collider, “Nic has said, ‘I think if Gene Wilder were alive he would have been a great idea to play me.’ I don’t know who could do Nicolas Cage.’” Etten had suggested Christian Bale and Gormican confirmed, “Christian Bale or Daniel Day-Lewis in full prosthetics probably.”

It is hard to say what would have been more insane. Seeing Bale play Cage or Day-Lewis. Bale has dived into some crazy roles like Patrick Bateman in American Psycho and Dick Cheney in Vice. Some would even call his turn as Batman in The Dark Knight Trilogy enough insanity to qualify him for the role of Nick Cage. Then there is Day-Lewis, who has won three Academy Awards for his transformative performances in My Left Foot, There Will Be Blood, and Lincoln. The latter of which, he famously portrayed the sixteenth President of the United States, Abraham Lincoln. And do you know who loved Lincoln? The one and only Ben Gates. The treasure hunter Cage played in the National Treasure films and Lincoln was a key player in that franchise’s second entry Book of Secrets. Now there is a loony conspiracy for you.

In the end, no one could've done the role justice aside from Cage himself, as Etten said:

“I think there were moments when once we had written it and we were trying to get the project going, there were times when I think, personally, selfishly because I wanted to make money and sell this script somewhere, we’d go, ‘Um, maybe this actor or that actor.' But end of the day, no. Nobody else could have done it.”

While it would have been interesting to see Bale or Day-Lewis hilariously come out of retirement to play this legend, it would have felt weird to have a film that openly celebrated Cage’s iconic career not feature the actor. There is only one Nick Cage — be sure to check out Collider's full interview with the Etten and Gormican for more fun behind-the-scenes stories from the film.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent stars Cage, Pascal, Tiffany Haddish, Ike Barinholtz, and Neil Patrick Harris. The absurd action-comedy is in theaters now.

