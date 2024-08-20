The Big Picture The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, starring Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal, has landed in the #8 spot on Peacock's top 10 list.

Director Tom Gormican's second film boasts an 87% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Pedro Pascal continues to shine in upcoming projects, including the Gladiator sequel and the MCU's Fantastic Four.

One of the most wholesome movies of 2022 that sees Nicolas Cage play himself is making waves on a popular streaming platform. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which also stars Pedro Pascal, has snuck into the top 10 most popular movies on Peacock to earn the #8 spot, narrowly beating out Men in Black 2 and Old, but falling just short of F9: The Fast Saga, Nobody, and The Proposal. In addition to Cage and Pascal, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent also stars Tiffany Haddish, Neil Patrick Harris, Demi Moore, and David Gordon Green, and the film currently sits at matching 87% scores from both critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. Despite boasting major star power, the film grossed only $29 million at the worldwide box office, failing to reach its reported budget of $30 million.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent was written and directed by Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten also has credit for the screenplay. It is only the second film Gormican has directed in his career, after only That Awkward Moment, the 2014 romantic comedy starring Zac Efron, Michael B. Jordan, and Miles Teller. Most recently, Gormican wrote the screenplay for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, the legacy sequel which is now streaming on Netflix. As for his writing partner, Etten, the pair worked together on the aforementioned Beverly Hills Cop film, and Etten has also worked on TV series like Chad, Workaholics, and Scrubs.

What’s Next for ‘Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ Star Pedro Pascal?

At nearly 50 years old, Pascal is still the leading man for some of the biggest franchises in the world. He will be seen later this year in the long-awaited sequel to Gladiator, where he'll star alongside Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington. He'll also play Reed Richards in the MCU's iteration of The Fantastic Four, alongside Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Quinn. He recently wrapped filming on The Last of Us Part 2 after receiving an Emmy nomination for his performance in the first season, and he also remains part of the Star Wars universe as the voice behind Din Djarin, the Mandalorian, with three seasons under his belt and at least one more movie on the way.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent stars Pedro Pascal and Nicolas Cage and was written and directed by Tom Gormican. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent on Peacock.

