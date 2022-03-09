The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent has a new trailer to show you how amazing a movie where Nicolas Cage plays the role of Nicolas Cage can be. Yes, that’s right, Lionsgate really thinks we need more convincing to watch a film with this wacky premise in theaters. Of course, we don't, but it's great to have more footage that proves that the perfect movie exists, and it will be released next month.

The trailer introduces a universe where Cage is not appreciated as the genius he truly is and ends up completely broke. Cage’s therapist asks if he thinks he lost his talent, producers refuse to give him new roles, and bills build up as the star cannot find a job. In the nightmarish version of our world, Cage, a hero of cinema, must reduce himself to animating the party of the millionaire superfan Javi (Pedro Pascal). It’s a gig unworthy of Cage’s talent, but one that’ll pay him a million dollars nevertheless. However, Cage ends up having the time of his life besides Javi, who apparently appreciates him as the whole world should.

However, it is like they always say. If something seems perfect, it usually means it isn't. And Cage will soon have his hopes crushed when the CIA reveals his dreamy millionaire is a dangerous and ruthless criminal. So now, Cage must become the acting god he always was and infiltrate the millionaire's inner circle, helping the CIA to take down the crime lord while using the strengths of all his greatest roles.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent also stars Sharon Horgan, Ike Barinholtz, Alessandra Mastronardi, Jacob Scipio, Lily Sheen, Neil Patrick Harris, and Tiffany Haddish. Tom Gormican directs from a script he co-wrote with Kevin Etten. The film is produced by Cage, Mike Nilon, Kristin Burr, and Kevin Turen.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent hits theaters on April 22. Check out the new trailer below.

And here’s the official synopsis for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent:

Nicolas Cage stars as... Nick Cage in the action-comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, the fictionalized version of Cage must accept a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a dangerous superfan (Pedro Pascal). Things take a wildly unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA operative (Tiffany Haddish) and forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the seminal award-winning actor must take on the role of a lifetime: Nick Cage.

