What is your best Nicolas Cage impression? As good as it is, we can guarantee you that it’s nowhere near as cute as the ones Lionsgate put together in order to promote the actor’s latest movie, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. The movie stars Cage as himself going to the party of a millionaire and eccentric superfan. In a particular moment of the movie, Cage states that you need a hook to bring people to theaters, and Collider can now reveal exclusively that Lionsgate may have found this hook. The production company gathered a bunch of kids aged 5 and up and put them in front of the camera in order to deliver some of Cage’s most famous lines.

Just like those kids, you’ll have the time of your life figuring out where the lines and moments are from. We’re not going to give away everything, but there are some obvious ones you can expect to see in the clip, including the Con Air bunny scene, the iconic Vampire’s Kiss monologue in which Cage recites the alphabet, and – of course – there are two of the most infamous scenes in 2005’s Wicker Man, in which Cage’s overacting made the movie a whole different experience. Not the bees!

The clip intertwines the kids’ performances with moments from The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and they underscore that the new movie is basically a love letter to Cage’s body of work, with the actor himself talking about and rating the movies he’s been featured in. The kids do their best, but can you identify all the scenes? You can check out the clip at the end of this article.

RELATED: Nicolas Cage Says He's Done His Best Work in the Last 10 Years

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is directed by Tom Gormican, who’s sitting back on the director’s chair for the first time since making his debut with That Awkward Moment. Gormican co-writes the script with Kevin Etten (Desperate Housewives). In an interview with Collider, Cage shockingly revealed that he will probably never watch the movie, because it’s “too much of a whacked trip for me to go to a movie theater and watch me play [a] highly neurotic, anxiety-ridden version of me.”

The movie also stars Pedro Pascal (Wonder Woman 1984), Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip), Ike Barinholtz (The Afterparty), Neil Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mother), and Demi Moore (Ghost).

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is out in theaters now.

You can watch the adorable kids’ performances below:

Check out the official synopsis for the movie here:

Nicolas Cage stars as... Nick Cage in the action-comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, the fictionalized version of Cage must accept a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a dangerous superfan (Pedro Pascal). Things take a wildly unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA operative (Tiffany Haddish) and forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the seminal award-winning actor must take on the role of a lifetime: Nick Cage.

'The Wheel of Time' Season 2 Adds 'Killing Eve's Ayoola Smart as Aviendha

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Erick Massoto (544 Articles Published) Erick Massoto is a Brazilian writer who's always loved film and TV and is obsessed with making lists. He can also name about 700 Pokémon and Digimon off the top of his head, but sadly no one has ever asked him to do it. More From Erick Massoto

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe