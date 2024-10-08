Bruce Willis is one of the most famous action actors of all-time, and his performance as John McClane in Die Hard will live on in movie history forever. However, 12 years after the release of the Christmas action classic, Willis toplined a sci-fi thriller that's just joined a new streaming service. Willis stars alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Spencer Treat Clark in Unbreakable, the film which follows a man who learns something extraordinary about himself after a devastating accident, that can now be streamed on Hulu after previously only being available on Max. In addition to Willis and Jackson, Unbreakable also stars Forrest Gump veteran Robin Wright, Charlayne Woodard, and Leslie Stefanson, and the film sits at a 70% score from critics and a 77% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Unbreakable was written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan, the legendary director who most recently teamed up with Josh Hartnett for Trap, the psychological thriller which will begin streaming on Max on October 25. Shyamalan also teamed up with Willis for The Sixth Sense in 1999, which is still considered one of his most famous works to this day and is also streaming on both Hulu and Max. The Sixth Sense saw Shyamalan earn his only two Academy Award nominations in his career, one for Best Director and the other for Best Writing. Before Trap, Shyamalan helmed Knock at the Cabin, the 2023 psychological horror film starring Dave Bautista. He has also been tapped to direct two upcoming projects, one currently untitled and another dubbed Labor of Love, but casting has not yet begun for either project.

Is Bruce Willis Still Acting?

No, Bruce Willis is no longer acting. In May 2022, he retired after being diagnosed with Aphasia, which was announced by his ex-wife and daughters. Willis' most recent movie was Assassin, a crime thriller which released last year and also stars Prison Break veteran Dominic Purcell. Before Assassin, Willis starred in both Detective Knight: Redemption and Detective Knight: Independence in 2022 and 2023, with each film being written and directed by Edward Drake. Willis also teamed up with Drake and John Travolta in 2022 for Paradise City, the action thriller which also stars Stephen Dorff and is currently streaming on Hulu.

Unbreakable stars Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson and was written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Unbreakable on Hulu.

