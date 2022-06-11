The X-Men trading cards from 1992 are returning after 30 years. The digest-size collection The Uncanny X-Men: The Complete Series is scheduled to be released on August 16, 2022.

The collection will include the front and back of all 105 trading cards. It features iconic X-Men characters such as Wolverine, Storm, Cyclops, Magneto, and Deadpool. The series also features battle scenes, team shots, and a nine-card Danger Room puzzle card. The back of the cards includes bios, statistics, and trivia of the characters written by Marvel Comics writers and editors.

The card's images were drawn by comic book artist Jim Lee. Lee began drawing the art for the flagship X-Men title, The Uncanny X-Men, with issue #248 in 1989. Lee was also the first artist for the spin-off series, simply titled X-Men, which began being published in 1991. X-Men #1, which Lee worked on with influential X-Men writer Chris Claremont, went on to become the bestselling single-issue comic book of the modern era. Lee would continue drawing the art for the series for the first 11 issues. While working on the trading card series, Lee became the first artist to create all the original artwork for a Marvel card set. The collection of the trading cards will include select scans of Lee's original and digitally remastered art.

During Lee's time working on the X-Men, he co-created the character Gambit with Claremont. The character would later be adapted for the 90s X-Men animated series, originally voiced by Chris Potter, and later by Tony Daniels. Taylor Kitsch played the character in the 2009 film X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Although a Gambit solo film starring Channing Tatum was being developed by 20th Century Fox, the project was later canceled after the company was acquired by Disney. He also co-created the character Agent Zero with writer John Byrne. Lee is currently the Publisher and Chief Creative Officer of DC Comics.

The collection will also feature an introduction by Bob Budiansky, who was the card set's editor. In the 1990s, Budiansky oversaw eleven sets of Marvel trading cards. During his time at Marvel, he was an artist for Ghost Rider. As a writer, he co-created the character Sleepwalker with Bret Blevins. He was also an editor for Fantastic Four, Daredevil, and Spider-Man. The trading card collection will feature interviews conducted by Budiansky with the Marvel staff who worked on the card series. The collection will also include a foreward written by Edward Piskor, who previously wrote and drew the 2017-2018 story X-Men: Grand Design.

The Uncanny X-Men Trading Cards: The Complete Series is scheduled to be released on August 16. In the meantime, fans looking for more 90s mutants can watch the classic X-Men animated series, which is currently available to stream on Disney+.

