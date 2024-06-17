The Big Picture Sony confirmed an Uncharted sequel is still in the works after the success of the first film.

Sony Pictures kicked off the CineEurope Trade Show in Barcelona today with a short, yet tightly-packed presentation full of updates on upcoming films presented by Sony’s president of international distribution Steven O’Dell. One notable inclusion in the show was an update on a sequel to the Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg-led Uncharted, which prior to now has gotten no official confirmation from the company. The film is, indeed, in the works despite the silence, meaning another adventure is still in line for Nathan Drake and Sully following their first outing back in 2022.

While official announcements about Uncharted have been hard to come by, those involved with the film have shed some light on where things are going behind closed doors. Wahlberg revealed back in February that the script for the sequel was complete and that he was raring to go for another round as Holland's treasure-hunting mentor Sully. The global box office was also a strong indication that Nathan Drake was going to see the big screen again, as the film raked in $407 million worldwide to become the fifth-highest-grossing video game adaptation to hit theaters. It's currently unknown who could be back to work on the sequel, but things could start heating up soon now that development is officially underway.

Based on Naughty Dog's hit action-adventure game franchise and directed by Zombieland helmer Ruben Fleischer, the original film served as a new origin for Nate and Sully's friendship, as the pair join forces for a globe-trotting adventure to recover Ferdinand Magellan's lost fortune and find Nate's long-lost brother Sam (Rudy Pankow). It's a race against time as Santiago Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes the treasure rightfully belongs to him due to his lineage, is also after the fortune while other hunters also enter the fray. Sophia Ali also appears as Chloe Frazer while Tati Gabrielle embodies the villainous mercenary Jo Braddock.

What Can We Expect From an 'Uncharted' Sequel?

The first Uncharted wasn't necessarily a critical darling, as it earned mixed reviews for its new spin on Drake and Sully and how it mashed up certain characters and setpieces from throughout the franchise into one blockbuster. Despite the uncertainty surrounding the sequel's future before today's announcement, Sony planned for a franchise of adaptations based on the mainline games from the get-go. A mid-credits scene teased Nate's next big adventure, as he attempted to acquire a "Nazi map" before Sully had to come in and save him. This sets up a more direct adaptation of Naughty Dog's first entry into the series, Drake's Fortune, which sees Nate fighting mercenaries while searching for the lost city of gold, El Dorado. How closely the sequel could stick to that plot remains to be seen.

Stay tuned here at Collider for more updates on a new Uncharted film as development continues. In the meantime, the first film is available to stream now on Hulu.

Uncharted Release Date February 18, 2022 Director Ruben Fleischer Cast Tom Holland , Mark Wahlberg , Antonio Banderas Runtime 116 minutes Writers Art Marcum , Rafe Judkins , Matt Holloway Franchise Uncharted Cinematographer Chung-hoon Chung Producer Alex Gartner, Avi Arad, Ari Arad, Charles Roven Production Company Arad Productions, Atlas Entertainment, Columbia Pictures, Playstation Productions Expand

