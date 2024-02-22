The Big Picture Mark Wahlberg confirms the script for Uncharted 2 is ready.

The success of the first movie led to the announcement of a sequel, setting up Nathan Drake and Sully for more adventures.

The filmmakers behind Uncharted worked on crafting a story based on the video game series, aiming to continue the franchise's success.

Mark Wahlberg has provided a small update regarding the development of Uncharted 2, the sequel to the video game adaptation directed by Ruben Fleischer. During a recent interview with ScreenRant, the actor revealed that the script for the sequel is ready, around two years after the first movie premiered on the big screen. It sounds like Sully is ready for more adventures, as the studio moves forward with the creation of the new story that will take him and Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) through another unpredictable quest. Here's what Mark Wahlberg had to say regarding the status of the upcoming Uncharted sequel:

"Actually, I just got a call today that they got the script in. I can't grow a real beard and mustache, but they said, "Start growing your mustache. It's gonna take awhile." I'd be interested to see what the story's like, and where that adventure takes us. But I'm excited; I know audiences really loved the first one, so we'll see."

The first Uncharted movie was based on the video game series of the same name, where Nathan Drake and other treasure hunters travel around the world while trying to uncover historical mysteries. The movie introduced Holland's version of the protagonist as an irresponsible young man who worked at a bar, before Sully informed him that his brother had vanished. Nate agrees to work with Sully in order to find out what happened to his brother, in an adventure that would lead them to work together with Chloe Frazer (Sophia Ali), while facing the dangerous Jo Braddock (Tati Gabrielle).

A sequel to Uncharted was announced after the first movie took in more than $400 million at the global box office, making the adaptation a massive success for Sony Pictures. The studio always intended to turn the property into a franchise, taking into account how a post-credits scene in the first installment set up the stage for Nate and Sully's next adventure. Ruben Fleischer, the director behind Uncharted and the first Venom movie, has previously expressed interest in returning for the sequel, with the filmmaker hoping to continue Nathan Drake's journey on the big screen.

The Talent Behind 'Uncharted'

The screenplay for Uncharted was written by Rafa Lee Judkins, Art Marcum, and Matt Holloway, with the team coming up with a variety of ideas to translate Nathan Drake's journey to the big screen. The script was based on a story created by Judkins, John Hanley Rosenberg, and Mark D. Walker. Before diving deep into the world of the video game series for the adaptation, Judkins worked as a producer on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., subsequently heading to Prime Video to develop The Wheel of Time. On the other hand, Marcum and Holloway have continued their working relationship with Sony by writing the screenplay for Kraven alongside Richard Wenk.

Uncharted is now available for streaming on Hulu.

