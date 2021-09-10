The collection will be the first time 'Uncharted' has come to PC.

Yesterday's PlayStation Showcase wasn't just a cause to celebrate for PlayStation fans. PC gamers got some good news when Sony announced that a remaster for Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and the series spin-off Uncharted: The Lost Legacy would make their way to both PS5 and PC as part of a new collection titled Legacy of Thieves. The bundle will release in early 2022 on both platforms, though PC will reportedly come a little later than PS5.

It was originally confirmed that Uncharted 4 would hit PC eventually after a presentation from Sony's Investor Relations day came out and showed the game in a slide under the words "More PC releases planned." Iron Galaxy, the team behind big-budget ports including the recent Switch ports of Diablo 3 and Overwatch as well as Fallout 76's PlayStation 4, Xbox, and PC port, will handle the PC release. This marks the first time PlayStation's signature action-adventure franchise makes the jump off of home consoles, bringing the exploits of Nathan Drake to a whole new audience.

Image via Naughty Dog

RELATED: First 'Uncharted' Footage Quickly Teases Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in Sony's Video Game Adaptation

Uncharted 4 marks Drake's final adventure as he traverses Madagascar to locate the secret treasure of Captain Henry Avery in the lost city of Libertalia. It was originally released in 2016 to a swell of praise, getting numerous nods for game of the year. At the Game Awards, Uncharted 4 snagged the best narrative award and best performance for Nolan North as Drake. The Lost Legacy, meanwhile, follows Drake's frenemy, Chloe Frazer, along with renowned mercenary Nadine Ross in an expedition to India to find the Golden Tusk of Ganesh and carve their own legacy out in history. This spin-off launched back in 2017.

It's not the only development on the Uncharted front, as the live-action film prequel is still on track for February of next year as well. All of these new releases are part of Sony's plan to put their cinematic adventure franchise in front of more eyes. For now, check out the trailer below for a look at the upcoming remasters in the Legacy of Thieves collection.

KEEP READING: Why is the Nintendo Switch Still Missing Essential Features After Four Years?

Share Share Tweet Email

New Shows on HBO Max in September 2021 to Watch Whether you're looking for sad dramas or children's programming.

Read Next