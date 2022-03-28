Pick up the globetrotting adventure on May 10.

The recent box-office hit Uncharted has finally received digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD release dates. Expect to see the film be released on Digital on April 26, and in physical release on May 10.

Based on the popular video game franchise, Uncharted follows the story of Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) fifteen years after being separated from his brother. Now a bartender and pickpocket, he meets Sully (Mark Wahlberg), who claims that his long-lost brother was a former treasure hunting partner who went missing while attempting to steal famed explorer Juan Sebastian Elcano’s diary. Nate agrees to help Sully find his brother, and they embark on an action-packed quest full of adventure. The film, although considered one of the highest-grossing video game films, has received mixed reviews since its release.

The movie also features the acting talents of Antonio Banderas as Santiago Moncada, Sophia Ali as Chloe Frazer, Tati Gabrielle as Jo Braddock, Rudy Pankow as Samuel “Sam” Drake, Manuel de Blas as Armando Moncada, and Steven Waddington as the Scotsman.

Uncharted was directed by Ruben Fleischer and produced by Charles Roven, Avi Arad, Alex Gartner, and Ari Arad. The screenplay was written by Rafe Lee Judkins, Art Marcum, and Matt Holloway. Executive producers of the film include Fleischer, Holland, Marcum, Robert J. Dohrmann, David Bernad, Asad Quizilbash, Carter Swan, Neil Druckmann, Evan Wells, and Matt Holloway.

Uncharted arrives on digital on April 26, and on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD on May 10. Check out the full list of bonus features below:

4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital editions will contain the following bonus features:

Deleted and Extended Scenes

Behind the Scenes Featurettes

Becoming Nathan Drake

Big Action Breakdown: C-17 Globemaster

Charting the Course: On Set with Ruben Fleischer

Never a Dull Moment: Stunts & Action

The Buddy System

Villains, Backstabbers & Accomplices

Commentary with Director Ruben Fleischer

The DVD version of the film will have a special feature titled “The Buddy System.” To get a better glimpse at what to expect from the special features, watch the preview below:

