Sony released a two-and-a-half-minute scene of the upcoming Uncharted film adaptation, and by the looks of it, the movie will stay close to the games. Uncharted stars Tom Holland as the treasure hunter Nathan Drake and will serve as a prequel to the main video game franchises.

Although Uncharted features a brand new story, the new scene shows how the movie draws inspiration directly from the games. In the scene, Nate fights against some armed goons in a cargo plane in movement. During the battle, Nat drops the cargo out of the back of the plane to distract his enemies but unfortunately ends up ensnared to some of it. With the cargo hanging from the plane by a rope, Nate has to climb back on board, pushing through the wind and the fear of dropping down to a very messy death.

Besides giving a thrilling taste of what’s in store for action lovers, the Uncharted scene also recycles a classic moment from 2011’s video game Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception. Nate also has to come back to a moving plane in the game after falling with some cargo. The scene also gives us another look at Nate’s mentor, Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg), and Tati Gabrielle (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as Braddock, one of the villains Nate needs to defeat in the movie.

The Uncharted series is one of the most successful video game franchises in the world. Created by Amy Hennig for Naughty Dog, the series has sold over 40 million copies worldwide. The movie adaptation is directed by Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland), from a script by Rafe Lee Judkins and Art Marcum & Matt Hollowa. Uncharted also stars Antonio Banderas as the main antagonist and Sophia Ali as a young Chloe Frazer, a fan-favorite character from the video game franchise.

Uncharted hits theaters on February 18. Check the new scene below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Uncharted:

Based on one of the best-selling, most critically acclaimed video game series of all time, Uncharted introduces audiences to the young street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) and showcases his first treasure hunting adventure with wisecracking partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). In an action-adventure epic that spans the globe, the two go in dangerous pursuit of “the greatest treasure never found” while also tracking clues that may lead to Nathan’s long-lost brother.

