‘Uncharted’ Movie Loses Its Director, ‘Bumblebee’s Travis Knight

In the latest development of a film with a more complicated journey than its namesake’s wall-climbing levels, Sony’s Uncharted adaptation just lost its director, Travis Knight (Bumblebee). Deadline reports Knight’s exiting the project boils down to scheduling conflicts with the star Tom Holland, who will be playing main character Nathan Drake, an Indiana Jones-esque adventurer who’s excellent at climbing and trading banter with characters like Sully, a mentor who will be played in the film by Mark Wahlberg.

Holland, as you might know, plays a character by the name of “Spider-Man,” the films of which are co-produced by Sony and Disney/Marvel. And the shooting schedule for the next Spider-Man film, which begins production the summer of 2020, has necessitated Sony to push the Uncharted project. Knight unfortunately is a casualty of this push, and he will no longer direct the film. As Sony searches for a new helmer of the adaptation of one of their most beloved video game brands, they will keep both of their stars, Holland and Wahlberg, and their screenplay, written by Marvel-experienced scribes Rafe Judkins (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and Art Marcum & Matt Holloway (Iron Man). However, Sony will be pushing the release date for the film as they find a new director. Previous filmmakers attached to the project include David O. Russell (The Fighter), Neil Burger (Divergent), Seth Gordon (Baywatch), Shawn Levy (Stranger Things), and Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane).

Who the heck will be next? And how long will they last? Keep your eyes and ears open for future developments on the Uncharted film. For more video game cinema intel, here’s my list of the best video games about movies. And here’s how Tom Holland convinced everyone to let Spider-Man stay in the MCU.