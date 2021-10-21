Having just released the first trailer for Uncharted, PlayStation has now revealed a behind-the-scenes video featuring stars Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Homecoming), and Mark Wahlberg (Boogie Nights). Holland, who plays Nathan Drake, and Wahlberg, who plays Victor “Sully” Sullivan, are on the set of Uncharted, talking about various aspects of the movie. They talk about what the word uncharted means, and as it means something that's never been seen before or put on a map, Holland explains that the story, action, and locations all fit that description.

Both actors then introduce their characters and their personalities. They state how well the two characters work together, and the video immediately cuts to a clip from the movie, where the two of them get in each other's way. They tease that this will be a massive global adventure with many locations, ancient treasures, and insane stunts. Holland ends the video by stating that the movie will be an adventure of a lifetime.

Uncharted is based on Naughty Dog's video game series of the same name, and the story will focus around a young Nathan Drake as he makes his first treasure hunting adventure with his partner Sully, while also trying to track clues on Nathan's long-lost brother. As this movie features a younger Drake and Sully, the story will take place before any of the games. Along with Holland and Wahlberg, the movie will star Sophia Ali (Truth or Dare) as a young Chloe Frazer, Tati Gabrielle (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as Braddock, and Antonio Banderas (The Mask of Zorro).

Uncharted comes to theaters on February 18, 2022. Check out the behind-the-scenes video for Uncharted below.

Here is the official synopsis for Uncharted:

Based on one of the best-selling, most critically acclaimed video game series of all time, Uncharted introduces audiences to the young street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) and showcases his first treasure hunting adventure with wisecracking partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). In an action-adventure epic that spans the globe, the two go in dangerous pursuit of “the greatest treasure never found” while also tracking clues that may lead to Nathan’s long-lost brother.

