Uncharted is easily one of the most captivating video game franchises out there. Each installment tells an exciting adventure story that feels like Indiana Jones for a new generation. You play as Nathan Drake, a swashbuckling hero whose knowledge of history and knack for puzzle-solving makes him such an intriguing hero. Each game is truly a cinematic experience, with a story that not only makes you invested in the characters but in the gameplay as well.

With the Uncharted movie in theaters, it’s worth looking at the Uncharted games and seeing how they compare with one another. While no game in this series is bad, in fact, each one is probably better than a majority of games, there are unique aspects of each game that make some installments worse than the others. Here is a ranking of the Uncharted games, from Drake’s blandest journey to his most memorable adventure.

RELATED: 7 Movies like 'Uncharted' to Watch Next for More Crazy Adventures

6. Uncharted: Golden Abyss

Uncharted: Golden Abyss is the most forgotten about entry in this franchise as it was a launch title for the now-defunct PlayStation Vita. However, there are still many aspects of Golden Abyss to appreciate. While it is lacking in certain areas from the console editions, it does still mostly capture the experience of playing an Uncharted game, which is impressive considering it’s a mobile game. The shootouts are still fun, the story is compelling, and the puzzles are fun to solve.

The game is a prequel to the first Uncharted game, yet Nathan Drake remains the same likable hero. Where the game suffers is its desire to promote the new aspects of the Vita. For example, the touch screen becomes an integral part of the gameplay. While it does add to some aspects such as climbing and puzzle-solving, the swipe-based fights can often be annoying and take away from the intensity of certain moments. Golden Abyss is still a fun experience, but it suffers from being a promotional tool for a mobile console that is, unfortunately, more outdated than the artifacts that Nate looks for.

5. Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy is a really enjoyable bonus game after Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. This time, Chloe, who is normally a side character, becomes the main focus and teams up with fellow mercenary, Nadine. While there is no Nathan Drake, you are still on the hunt for an ancient artifact with enemies following your every trail. The gameplay is still addicting, and the story is investing.

Where The Lost Legacy suffers is that it falls in a weird spot of feeling like DLC, instead of its own game. Similar to Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the game has many elements that make it seem like another entry but the short length and smaller-scale leave the game lacking in many aspects. It’s still an exciting story in the Uncharted universe, but it is more forgettable in comparison to the other entries.

4. Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune

As the game that established the franchise, Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune revolutionized how cinematic video games could be. It introduces a likable hero in Nathan Drake and establishes this world of treasure hunters and thieves. The dynamic between Nate and Sully is great, creating a mentor-student relationship that still comes across as a charming friendship. The story itself is a basic adventure tale but the characters, combat, and set pieces to make it stand out.

Unfortunately, since it is the first, Drake’s Fortune has simply shown its age. It came out on the PS3 and some elements don’t translate perfectly to the remaster that came out in 2007. Still, considering it’s almost 15 years old, it does hold up, just not as well as the other entries. It’s not as good as the sequels, but it’s still a great first start.

3. Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception

Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception represents what makes these games so great. A fun adventure, creative set pieces such as the cargo plane and freighter ship, and the search for a legendary city. While the villains here aren’t amazing, they do tie into the backstory of Sully and Drake which allows us to learn more about how they met, who Drake really is, and how the two formed such a close bond.

The only downside to Drake’s Deception is that it doesn’t do enough to stand out. Yes, it still has excellent gameplay and unique scenarios but the combat and gunplay feel similar to other entries. The final battle is definitely a downgrade from the previous game as it ditches an intense boss battle for rapid climbing. The climbing in this one especially can be overbearing at times. However, Drake’s Deception is still great fun and is even enjoyable upon repeat playthroughs.

2. Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Claiming to be the final entry in the main Uncharted series, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End sees a retired Drake getting pulled back into a life of adventure after he is visited by his brother, Sam. Uncharted 4 was the first entry to be on PS4, and it takes full advantage of it. The graphics are incredible, and you are able to interact a lot more with the environment than before. The introduction of Sam also brings in a new emotional core into the story that also allows players to learn more about Drake and his past before meeting Sully.

A Thief's End does have some incredible moments including an exhilarating car chase through the streets of Madagascar. Beyond the amazing graphics and a new grappling hook ability that makes traversing even more fun, Uncharted 4 does still feel similar to previous entries, even if many aspects have been upgraded. However, the villains and overall plot don’t do much to stand out amongst the others. Still, if Uncharted 4 is the final adventure for Drake, it’s a great one to go out on.

1. Uncharted 2: Among Thieves

While the graphics and gameplay of Uncharted 2: Among Thieves aren’t as polished as Uncharted 4, this game is still the perfect template of this franchise. The characters are all great, the dialogue is clever, and the story has plenty of twists and turns that will keep you invested. The villain here is also one that actually gives Drake a challenge, and you have to come up with various ways to defeat him in the final battle.

The standout here is the many action set pieces, with the highlight being one on a moving train that eventually goes over a cliff. The game is filled with constant high-stake situations, allowing you to not only be invested in the story, but in the actual gameplay. You want to get to the top of the train before it falls just as much as Drake does. Yes, there are certain mechanics that were perfected as the series went on, but similar to what Batman: Arkham City did for superhero games, Among Thieves perfected what a cinematic video game experience should be.

'Uncharted' Ending and End Credits Scenes Explained Let's unpack everything and explain what exactly happens at the end of Uncharted.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

Ross Tanenbaum (26 Articles Published) Ross is a freelance writer. Ross is a recent graduate from the University of Maryland with a degree in English and Film Studies. He is a big Disney fan and an action movie junkie. He enjoys writing about the latest breaking news and watching the latest Marvel entry. More From Ross Tanenbaum