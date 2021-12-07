Sony is releasing an enhanced version of Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy for the PlayStation 5 as part of the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection this January. Besides featuring improved sound and image quality, the new collection will also allow fans of Nathan Drake to catch the Uncharted film adaptation starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg for free.

The new collection comes with three different Modes players can choose from if they prefer their games to run with more frames per second or at a higher resolution. The Fidelity Mode will display the game in native 4K resolution while capping the framerate at 30fps. There’s also a Performance Mode that reaches 60fps while sacrificing the resolution. Lastly, the Performance+ Mode focuses on the smoothest gameplay possible, reaching 120fps with a bug resolution drop to 1080p. All Modes use the DualSense controller for haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, upgrading players’ immersion.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will be released in digital and disc copies with a total price of $50. However, owners of either Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, The Lost Legacy, or The Lost Legacy Digital Bundle will be able to upgrade to the Legacy of Thieves Collection for $10. There’s a catch, though. If players bought the previous games on discs, they must insert the disc on the PlayStation 5 to play the new enhanced collection. That means owners of a digital-only PlayStation 5 cannot enjoy the discount, even if they kept their physical copy of the PlayStation 4 games. Also, players who got Uncharted 4 when it was free on PlayStation Plus are not eligible for the discount.

Players who buy the new Legacy of Thieves Collection before February 3, 2022, will also get a code to trade for a movie ticket to see the Uncharted movie, set to hit theaters on February 18. Starring Holland as a young Nathan Drake and Wahlberg as his mentor Victor "Sully" Sullivan, the movie will act as a prequel to the action-adventure games from Naughty Dog Studios and creator Amy Hennig. The film also stars Tati Gabrielle (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as Braddock, Sophia Ali (Grey's Anatomy) as Chloe Frazer, and Antonio Banderas in an unidentified (and possibly villainous) role.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will be available on the PlayStation 5 on January 28, 2022. A PC version of the collection was previously confirmed by Sony. However, there’s no release date yet for PC players. Check the collection new trailer below.

