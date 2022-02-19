The 2022 movie season is starting to finally kick it into high gear, and potentially one of the year's biggest blockbusters has just hit theaters —the live-action adaptation of Uncharted stars Tom Holland in the lead role. While Holland will always be known for his role as Spider-Man in the MCU, Adventurer Nathan Drake looks to be his next big franchise character. He is also Holland's latest role to receive the action figure treatment from Gentle Giant Studios and Diamond Select Toys.

Diamond Select Toys is no stranger to Holland as they have made many of his different Spider-Man looks into figures over the years. This latest figure shows off the actor's version of Nathan Drake in his classic tan shirt, cargo pants, and boot combo, as seen in the Uncharted film. The 7-inch figure, designed by Yuri Timg, comes equipped with a gun holster, ready for battle, and the character's signature ring that he wears around his neck that bears the insignia of "Sic Parvis Magna" or "Greatness From Small Beginnings."

There is a lot of great sculpted and textured detail seen throughout the figure that should make a lot of collectors happy given the $24.99 price point. In particular, the Holland head sculpt (while not 100% accurate) looks excellent. You can definitely see the actor's likeness, and details like the depth of his slicked-back hair go a long way to make this a good-looking figure.

Image via Sony

RELATED: 'Uncharted' Box Office Exceeds Expectations with $45 Million Four-Day Debut; 'Dog' Fetches $14.4 Million

Uncharted is based on the popular action-adventure game series of the same name by Sony and Naughty Dog. The outfit featured on this figure and in the movie is very reminiscent of a similar look worn by Drake in the infamous plane crash sequence from Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception. The action sequence also happens to be in the film adaptation and has been heavily featured in marketing for Uncharted.

While the film has not received the best reviews, currently holding a 39% on Rotten Tomatoes, Uncharted acts as a celebration of this 15-year-old game series by taking elements from each of the five mainline games to create its own story. The story focuses on a younger Nathan Drake at the beginning of his treasure-hunting career and his early relationship with his mentor Sully, played by Mark Wahlberg. This relationship was a significant narrative element in Drake's Deception, and the film combines it with the pirate treasure backdrop from the series' first game, Drake's Fortune, and its fourth entry, A Thief's End.

While this film adaptation's success widely varies depending on whom you ask, at least fans of the franchise can get a cool action figure out of it. The new Holland-Nathan Drake figure is available for pre-order on Diamond Select's website, which has an estimated release of July 2022.

Uncharted is in theaters now and for all the latest news on the franchise, stick with Collider. You can take a look at the action figure below:

Image via Diamond Select Toys

'The Batman': Michael Giacchino Reveals Catwoman's Smooth Jazz Theme This completes the trifecta of "singles" from Giacchino's original score for the superhero film.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email