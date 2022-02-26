As expected, Sony’s newly-minted franchise-starter Uncharted is poised to repeat at the top of the box office. The film is expected to make $23 million in its second weekend, after exceeding expectations with $44 million in its first. It made $52 million in the extended Presidents' Day weekend. This takes the action-adventure video game adaptation’s running domestic total to over $80 million—a fine result for a project that was long believed to be cursed.

Uncharted’s success also marks a back-to-back win for star Tom Holland, who is coming off Spider-Man: No Way Home, and director Ruben Fleischer, who was enlisted to direct by Sony after a revolving door of filmmakers came and went. Over the years—Uncharted has been in various stages of development for over a decade—filmmakers such as David O. Russell, Seth Gordon, Neil Burger, Shawn Levy, Dan Trachtenberg, and Travis Knight had all been attached, but left for different reasons. A sub-50% drop for Uncharted—blockbusters tend to be front-loaded—can be seen as a major win.

All major studios sat this weekend out, anticipating the storm that’s probably coming in seven days, when Warner Bros’ The Batman arrives in theaters. This resulted in a total business of less than $60 million this weekend, despite strongholds from Uncharted and the number two film on our list.

Dog, Channing Tatum’s directorial debut (and first live-action starring role in around five years) held remarkably well after over-performing in its debut weekend. Co-directed by Tatum and his longtime creative partner Reid Carolin, the feel-good drama is expected to make $8.5 million in its second weekend, for a running domestic total of around $30 million. All eyes will now be on The Lost City, which arrives in theaters next month, and also stars Sandra Bullock.

Uncharted isn't the only Holland-starrer in the top five; No Way Home, now in its 11th weekend, is expected to finish with $5.1 million, taking its running domestic total to nearly $780 million. The Sony film has been somewhat of an eye-opener, having dominated the box office for around two months, and has now settled into its position as the third-highest grossing movie of all time domestically, unadjusted for inflation.

Recent Oscar-nominee Kenneth Branagh's second Agatha Christie adaptation, Death on the Nile, is expected to finish at the number four spot with $4.1 million, for a running domestic total of over $32 million. That's not great, considering the heftier price-tag this film comes with, as compared to its predecessor, 2017's Murder on the Orient Express. That film legged it to over $100 million domestically, and over $350 million worldwide. Death on the Nile's performance also continues a streak of commercially disappointing Fox titles that were released by Disney.

Paramount's Jackass Forever, now in its fourth weekend, is expected to finish with $3.9 million, taking its domestic total to nearly $52 million. That's a solid result for a movie that cost $10 million to make, and arrives over a decade after the last main entry in a dormant franchise.

The weekend’s sole wide debut, the horror-comedy Studio 666, starring the Foo Fighters, is pretty much a non-starter with $2 million. Meanwhile, director Joe Wright's semi-wide release Cyrano is poised to make $1.25 million this weekend, for a 10th place finish. Elsewhere at the box office, director Francis Ford Coppola's 50th-anniversary re-release of The Godfather is heading towards an $815,000 weekend, with an outside chance of crossing $1 million.

Expect fireworks next weekend, when director Matt Reeves’ The Batman introduces the world to Robert Pattinson’s take on the Caped Crusader. Early forecasts are predicting nothing less than $100 million.

