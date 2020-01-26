‘Uncharted’ Movie Delayed Again; ‘Masters of the Universe’ Pulled from Schedule

Sony Pictures’ Uncharted movie has been delayed yet again, although this particular release date push isn’t too substantial. The studio announced on Friday night that the video game adaptation—which will star Tom Holland—is moving back three months from its original release date of December 2020 to March 5, 2021. That puts it directly opposite The Matrix 4, a new Jackass movie, and an untitled event film from Universal Pictures.

The long-developing adaptation will star Tom Holland as a young version of the protagonist Nick Drake, and Mark Wahlberg recently joined the cast as Victor “Sully” Sullivan despite the fact that the film also recently lost its director. Travis Knight, the LAIKA veteran who made his live-action debut with Bumblebee, fell off the project due to scheduling difficulties. Venom and Zombieland helmer Ruben Fleischer is now reportedly Sony’s top choice to direct.

The Uncharted movie has had a long, almost cursed development history. The first director attached was David O. Russell (American Hustle) in 2010, with Wahlberg potentially playing Drake. When Russell fell out in 2011, Neil Burger (Limitless) came onboard and set about rewriting the script. Burger left the project in 2012, and then in 2014 Seth Gordon (Baywatch) came onboard to direct. The next year Gordon left, and in 2016 Joe Carnahan (The Grey) was hired to write the script while Shawn Levy (Night at the Museum) was hired to direct. Then, surprise, Levy left to pursue other projects, and Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane) signed on to take the helm in 2019 after Sony hired Holland to play the lead character.

Trachtenberg left over creative differences in August 2019, with Knight signing on in September 2019. His tenure lasted just a few short months, and while the film has had release dates in the past, Sony is now no doubt eager to fit this into Holland’s busy schedule so I imagine this will finally, actually move forward this year—once they officially sign a director. Holland is due to start filming Uncharted directly after the Spider-Man: Far from Home sequel, which starts production this summer.

In other delayed projects news, Sony has also pulled Masters of the Universe off its schedule. The film was set to be released in March 2021, on the date Uncharted has now, but its removal isn’t necessarily a surprise given that the film has no director or script. The latest rumor is the project may be offloaded altogether to a streaming service, but that has yet to be confirmed.

If you want to relive the Uncharted movie drama in full, click here.