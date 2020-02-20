Tom Holland Says ‘Uncharted’ Starts Filming in Four Weeks

It looks like the long, long, long delayed Uncharted movie may finally, actually start production—and very soon, at that! A feature film adaptation of the titular video game has been in the works at Sony Pictures since 2010, and has seen a revolving door of directors like David O. Russell, Shawn Levy, and Dan Trachtenberg attach themselves and then exit stage left throughout the last decade. But the film got serious momentum when Sony signed its Spider-Man star Tom Holland to take the lead role of Nathan Drake in 2019, crafting an origin story of sorts for the main character of the video game franchise.

Even with Holland attached, the film has seen Trachtenberg and most recently Travis Knight (Bumblebee) exit the project, but despite the difficulty in nailing down a filmmaker to actually direct this dang thing, it appears the Uncharted movie is gearing up to start filming.

Speaking with IGN at the premiere of the Pixar movie Onward, Holland revealed that pre-production is already underway and filming on Uncharted starts in a month:

“We start shooting in like four weeks. Mark Wahlberg is going to be amazing as Sully. The stunt department that we have out there in Berlin have done an amazing job already, prepping the stunts, and it’s going to be an exciting one.”

The most recent director news regarding Uncharted was that Ruben Fleischer, who successfully directed Venom to $856 million worldwide for Sony, was in talks to take the helm. And while Sony has yet to officially confirm that Fleischer is directing, if production is starting in four weeks, we have to assume that the Zombieland director is officially at the helm. That or Sony thinks Uncharted will simply direct itself.

In the same interview with IGN, Holland reiterated his love for the video game franchise and recounted how he landed the starring gig in Uncharted:

“If I’m honest, one of my favorite video games ever is the fourth Uncharted game… Unbelievable. And lots of the inspiration from the film has come from that game in particular. It was interesting, when I sat down with [Sony Pictures Chairman] Tom Rothman and we were talking about video games, and I was like ‘Oh, I’ve just finished Uncharted.’ And he was like ‘Well, why don’t you play Nathan Drake?’ I remember being like, ‘I would do anything to play Nathan Drake. Please, that would be amazing.’”

So yeah, it very much sounds like Uncharted is happening. Sony had a small window in which to shoot the film with Holland before he starts production on the third Spider-Man movie this summer, and that accelerated schedule was one of the reasons why Knight left the project. But if Fleischer is indeed at the helm and filming is beginning this quickly, one imagines some of the work Knight put into the project last fall is being carried over into this production.

Will the finished product make the delay worth the wait? We’ll find out when Uncharted hits theaters on March 5, 2021.