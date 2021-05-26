The first footage from the upcoming Uncharted film starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg has been revealed. In a new promotional video for Sony —which focuses on its employees — the tiniest tease of the movie was given, which showed a glimpse of Holland and Wahlberg’s characters Nathan Drake and Victor “Sully” Sullivan. There’s not a whole lot to ingest from the whopping two seconds of footage, as it’s simply rapid shots that feature the duo at some sort of black-tie event.

The footage is also without dialogue, so we can only make assumptions based on what’s being shown. There is a direct shot of Sully in a black suit, which then cuts to him walking past Nathan, and we can sense a little bit of disappointment looming between the two. As brief as it is, it’s enough to excite moviegoers for the highly-anticipated movie, which has been in somewhat of a developmental hell since 2008.

The upcoming flick also stars Tati Gabrielle as Braddock, Sophia Ali as Chloe Frazer, and Antonio Banderas in an unidentified role. Directed by Ruben Fleischer (Venom), Uncharted will serve as a prequel to the popular video game of the same name. We’ll meet a young Nathan and Sully and find out how their relationship came to be. The rest of the story has been kept pretty well under wraps for now, and it’ll be quite some time before we can expect a trailer for the movie. The film wrapped filming back in November of last year, according to Sony Pictures’ official Twitter account.

Uncharted lands in theaters on February 18, 2022. Check out the brief footage in the Sony video below:

