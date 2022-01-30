January is almost over and for movie fans, it is time to look towards the biggest releases for the month of February. While 2022 is still getting off to a slow start, arguably the most anticipated release for February is the film adaptation of the popular video game series Uncharted. We are less than three weeks away from the film’s release and the marketing has been ramping up, which just added a new treasure to its collection in the form of an artful new IMAX poster.

The image is similar to a previously designed poster with Tom Holland’s high-flying adventurer Nathan Drake dangling off the end of a cargo plane, holding onto a box for dear life, but this time it is done from the perspective of the plane. In the background, a world globe can be seen reminding audiences that this will be a globetrotting adventure just like the games and films like Indiana Jones which inspired the series in the first place. The franchise itself has come full circle and some locations are even marked on the globe in the poster. Seemingly hinting at some settings in the film, places like Manhattan, Barcelona, Paris, and Rome are highlighted.

It is fitting that the world map aspect of the poster is very reminiscent of the fun map traveling transitions we have seen in all the Indiana Jones movies. Also, another thing to note about this poster is that, like most IMAX posters, it is done in this painted style that makes it look like it could have been a piece of concept art from one of the games. If you are not a fan of the more modern trend of “floating head” posters, then this might be more up your alley to hang on your wall if you are a fan of this franchise.

The scene depicted in this poster has been all over the marketing of this film and was the thrilling centerpiece of one of the games Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception. While that was in a completely different context and treasure hunt, it is always fun to see giant set pieces like this bombastic cargo plane action sequence make their way from game to live-action. We are sorely lacking in action-adventure films these days with James Bond being the only real consistent character keeping this globetrotting sub-genre alive, so hopefully Uncharted will be great fun and help hold us over while we wait for Indiana Jones 5 next year. Even though the film did not shoot anything in IMAX, it will be using the expanded aspect ratio for certain sequences. A safe bet for one of those sequences is the cargo plane set-piece which will more than likely deliver on the action-adventure goodness.

The last thing this new poster came with is the announcement that tickets are finally on sale which you can preorder on the film's website here. Uncharted stars Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Antonio Banderas, and is directed by Zombieland’s Ruben Fleischer.

Uncharted premieres exclusively in theaters on February 18, 2022. Check out the new poster below:

