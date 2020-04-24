Sony Announces New Release Date for ‘Uncharted’, A Movie That Will Definitely Eventually Get Made

The coronavirus pandemic has been wreaking havoc on movie studios, with countless productions being shut down and rescheduled, and some movies getting bumped a year or more into the future. However, in a surprise move, Sony’s Uncharted will be coming out earlier than expected. The big-budget adaptation of its popular video game franchise about wise-cracking treasure hunter Nathan Drake, has swiped off the calendar like a priceless artifact and dropped into an earlier date, like… um, a museum of priceless artifacts? I lost track of this analogy.

Uncharted, which was about to begin filming when the pandemic shut everything down, has been moved from its original planned release date of October 8th, 2021 to July 16th, 2021, a full three months earlier and right smack in the middle of summer blockbuster season. The film stars Tom Holland as Drake and Mark Wahlberg as his mentor Sully, with Antonio Banderas playing an unknown role that I can only assume is the villain. Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland, Venom) is set to direct, from a script by Iron Man screenwriters Art Marcum and Matt Holloway.

Below you’ll find a list of other Sony projects that have been rescheduled, including Hotel Transylvania 4 and the Phil Lord/Christopher Miller-produced film Connected. A few more major scheduling announcements are still to come, so be sure to check back in on the Collider homepage.

Connected (Sony Pictures Animation) – 10/23/2020 (from 9/18/2020)

Escape Room 2 (Columbia Pictures) – 1/1/2021 (from 12/30/2020)

Fatherhood (Columbia Pictures) – 4/2/2021 (from 10/23/2020)

Vivo (Sony Pictures Animation) – 6/4/2021 (from 4/16/2021)

Hotel Transylvania 4 (Sony Pictures Animation) – 8/6/2021 (from 12/22/2021)

Man from Toronto (Columbia Pictures) – 9/17/2021 (from 11/20/2020)

The Nightingale (TriStar Pictures) – TBD (from 12/25/2020)