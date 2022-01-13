The premiere date of Uncharted is fast approaching, and if Omicron doesn’t make the film another of its movie delay victims, we’ll be able to watch the Tom Holland action-adventure come mid-February. To get fans of the video game franchise a bit more hyped up, Sony revealed a new poster that features the full main cast of the upcoming blockbuster, following a duo of treasure hunters that set out to retrieve lost ancient artifacts that may amount to $5 billion.

Unlike the previous poster revealed back in December, this new one has a lot more color and emphasizes the adventure aspects of the movie, with thrill-seekers on their way to do some exploring on an island, a beautiful sunset in the back and the main cast together against a sky and compass backdrop. Aside from Holland, the poster also features Mark Wahlberg as fan-favorite Victor “Sully” Sullivan (still lacking his famous mustache), Antonio Banderas as Moncada, Sophia Ali as Chloe Frazer and Tati Gabrielle as Braddock.

The trailers for Uncharted have revealed that Sony and PlayStation Productions spared no expense in making the movie look like an adventure of a lifetime, with death-defying stunts performed by Nathan Drake (Holland) such as jumping from flying planes, and expensive-looking set pieces that include ancient ships, caves and all you’d expect from a treasure hunter adventure. According to the New York Times, the movie reportedly cost $120 million to make.

Image via Sony

RELATED: 'Uncharted' Trailer Sees Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland Risking Their Lives For the Treasure of a Lifetime

Uncharted is directed by Ruben Fleischer, who has already helmed a big-budget blockbuster with 2018’s Venom. He became prominent after directing surprise hit horror-comedy Zombieland, and the screenplay for the video game adaptation was handled by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway, who worked together in crafting the screenplay for other blockbusters such as Iron Man, Transformers: The Last Knight and Men in Black: International.

Uncharted premieres in theaters on February 18. Check out the new poster and official synopsis below:

Street-smart thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate’s long-lost brother...but only if they can learn to work together.

Image via Sony

Tom Holland's Failed Young James Bond Movie Pitch Led to His Role in 'Uncharted' Where one doors closes...

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email