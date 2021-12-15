You are probably aware that we’re going to get an overdose of Tom Holland for the next few days. But that’s not only because of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Holland’s other franchise is now closer than ever to hit theaters, and a new poster for Uncharted revealed by Fandango is here to remind us of that.

Even though the poster doesn’t offer a lot of information, it brings Nathan Drake (Holland) front and (almost) center with his mentor Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) close behind. In the story, they are a team of treasure hunters who travel the world in search of hidden treasures and Nate's missing brother.

One detail has caught the eye of die-hard fans of the videogame franchise, however: the old-looking ships in the background of the poster might hint to elements of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End in the story. However, as far as we know, the movie will be a prequel to the video game series, with events unfolding even before what players have seen in Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune, the first game in the series. So is it just a random abandoned ship in the story or can we expect lots of easter eggs from later games? We have two months to speculate.

Image via Sony

RELATED: 'Uncharted' Release Date, Trailer, Cast & Everything You Need to Know About the Long-Awaited Video Game Adaptation

The Uncharted series is one of the most successful video game franchises in the world. Created by Amy Hennig, the series has sold over 40 million copies worldwide. Sony has been trying to make the adaptation happen for years, and even after it started, COVID further delayed production.

Aside from Holland and Wahlberg, Uncharted also features Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, and Antonio Banderas. It is directed by Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland). A trailer released back in October revealed that one of the franchise’s most famous elements, Nathan’s death-defying stunts, will be featured prominently in the adventure.

Uncharted premieres in theaters on February 18.

You can check out the poster below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Uncharted:

Based on one of the best-selling, most critically acclaimed video game series of all time, Uncharted introduces audiences to the young street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) and showcases his first treasure hunting adventure with wisecracking partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). In an action-adventure epic that spans the globe, the two go in dangerous pursuit of “the greatest treasure never found” while also tracking clues that may lead to Nathan’s long-lost brother.

'Uncharted' Trailer Teases Tom Holland's Long-Awaited Video Game Adaptation The long-in-development adaptation is almost here.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email