Oh, Uncharted. After numerous false starts and attempts to get the movie into production, cameras finally rolled on the adaptation of the best-selling video game franchise about treasure hunter Nathan Drake and his exploits of hanging onto ledges and shooting 500 enemies who want the same treasure he does. The film stars Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, and Antonio Banderas and was poised to be one of Sony Pictures’ tentpoles for 2021.

Now it will be in 2022.

Sony has announced that they’re kicking the movie to February 11, 2022. The film was previously slated for this summer, but Dr. Anthony Facui told the press yesterday that he thinks that we can get back to a semblance of normalcy by fall. That’s great news, but not if you were planning on opening a movie this summer. While studios were hoping we could be back to normal as early as April, it’s clear that’s not going to happen, and the Biden Administration has leveled with the American people to make it clear that this pandemic is going to get worse before it gets better. While they have a plan to roll out vaccines, getting shots in arms is still a massive logistical challenge, and it’s a smart move for Sony to simply move Uncharted out of 2021 and place it in an environment when people are going back to movies again.

This shift follows other shuffling including the big move of No Time to Die (which has oddly become the bellwether of release date shuffling over the past year), and this will be far from the last move. Outside of Warner Bros., which is going with a hybrid release strategy for its movies, we should expect tentpoles to move to the third and fourth quarters or into 2022 while smaller movies likely move to PVOD. To keep up with all the changes, be sure to bookmark our 2021 Movie Release Calendar.

Share Share Tweet Email

Jason Segel on 'Our Friend' and Why He's Been So Selective with Recent Acting Roles Plus, he answers a fun question from his 'Five-Year Engagement' director Nicholas Stoller.