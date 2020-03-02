Mark Wahlberg Describes ‘Uncharted’ Script, Compares Film to ‘Indiana Jones’ & ‘Thomas Crown Affair’

–

After eight directors and many, many delays, the Uncharted movie starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg allegedly starts shooting in two weeks. With that mixture of buzz, controversy, and mystery hanging over the project, Collider’s own Steve Weintraub had to ask Wahlberg about Uncharted when they recently sat down to discuss the upcoming Netflix action flick, Spenser Confidential.

Describing Uncharted as an “origin story”, Wahlberg told us about his experience reading the script for the first time, comparing it to two of the best adventure and heist films of all time.

“I start filming in about two weeks time. It’s exciting because, without giving too much away, it’s more of an origin story. Meeting them, and Nathan becoming Nathan. Sully and him meeting, trying to not only get over on each other, but also starting to partner up and develop that relationship. It’ll be very cool. It’s the first time I’m in a movie that’s a movie. I felt like when I was reading it, I was reading Indiana Jones or Thomas Crown Affair. It’s got these great elements of these heist movies and adventure movies like I’ve never been a part of.”

Directed by Ruben Fleischer (Venom), Uncharted is based on the massively popular video game franchise of the same name. Holland stars as Nathan Drake, a street-thief turned treasure hunter, while Wahlberg is set to play his friend and mentor, Victor “Sully” Sullivan. It’s a bit of a cheeky role Wahlberg, as he was attached for years to Uncharted to play Drake himself but eventually aged out of the part as delays went on and the story turned into more of an origin story.

“I was attached for years and years to play Nathan Drake and now I’m playing Sully,” Wahlberg told us. “Even with The Fighter, there was a ticking clock there. There was that biological clock. We gotta’ get going quickly.”

Check out exactly what Wahlberg had to say in the player above. For more on the Uncharted movie—which also stars Antonio Banderas, Sophia Ali and Tati Gabrielle—here is Tom Holland on what the movie will offer that the video games do not.