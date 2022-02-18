Award-winning composer Ramin Djawadi’s Uncharted original motion picture soundtrack is now available everywhere. There are 23 total tracks on the album. Uncharted is also now exclusively in movie theaters today.

Djawadi is one of the most sought-after composers of today. He has been nominated for three Grammy Awards and won two Emmy Awards in the “Outstanding Music Composition for A Series Original Dramatic Score” for his work on the highly popular HBO fantasy series, Game of Thrones. Djawadi also held Game of Thrones concert events that quickly sold out at all global venues and garnered several accolades. It was also revealed that Djawadi will return to score the House of Dragon prequel series for HBO.

Other notable work from Djawadi includes collaborations with composer Hans Zimmer on Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, and with hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan member RZA for the Blade: Trinity soundtrack in 2014. Another notable collaboration was for Open Season, where he teamed up with The Replacements’ Paul Westerberg and guitar legend Tom Morello.

As for having the chance to work on the soundtrack for Uncharted, Djawadi had this to say:

What a great pleasure it has been creating the score for Uncharted, an adventure movie that is not only fun but also funny. Adapting this well-loved video game for the big screen in collaboration with director Ruben Fleischer, set the stage for an expansive score that I hope will delight fans of adventure far and wide.

Naughty Dog’s Uncharted game series, launched in 2007, follows the story of Nathan Drake who travels the world hunting for treasures and solving historical mysteries. The critical acclaim and success the game series received upon release was central to the success of seventh and eighth-generation Playstation consoles.

The cast of the series' first-ever film includes Tom Holland as Nathan Drake, Mark Wahlberg as Victory “Sully” Sullivan, Antonio Banderas as Santiago Moncada. Other cast members include Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, Bryan Cranston, Patricia Meeden, and more.

The movie was directed by Ruben Fleischer, with Rafe Lee Judkins, Art Marcum, and Matt Holloway serving as screenwriters. Producers of the film are Charles Roven, Avi Arad, Alex Gartner, and Ari Arad.

You can catch the movie now in theaters everywhere. Read the official Uncharted movie synopsis below:

Street-smart Nathan Drake is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada. What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Santiago Moncada, who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate’s long-lost brother...but only if they can learn to work together.

