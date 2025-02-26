Video game adaptations have been increasing in quality and scope, and fans have little to complain about these days. One good thing about the subgenre is that the fanbase will always show up to make it clear that their favorite title is appreciated. This is what happened with Uncharted this week – the 2022 movie had a surge of views on Netflix and quickly rose to become one of the most-watched titles of the week on the platform. According to Netflix itself, the Tom Holland (Spider-Man trilogy) and Mark Wahlberg (The Union) action-adventure accumulated over 10 million views and grossly outperformed new titles like Kinda Pregnant, Trial By Fire and To Catch A Killer.

Uncharted follows Nathan Drake (Holland), an explorer who is recruited by a treasure hunter named Sully (Wahlberg) to locate and recover a 500-year-old fortune from a Magellan expedition. Sully tells Nathan that he used to work with his brother, and this prompts the young man to embark on the journey to find the treasure and locate his sibling. The cast also features Antonio Banderas (Babygirl), Sophia Ali (Grey's Anatomy), Tati Gabrielle (The 100) and Rudy Pankow (Outer Banks), The movie also features a cameo from Nolan North, who provided the motion capture performance for Nathan Drake in the Uncharted video game series.

Directed by Ruben Fleischer (Venom), Uncharted had a pretty good performance in theaters: it raked in over $400 million worldwide, despite the low 41% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The mid-credits scene hinted at a possible sequel, and even though the wheels have been turning, fans have been waiting a while for a new Nathan Drake and Sully adventure. Last year, Wahlberg stated that the script for the sequel was ready and he should start growing a mustache. As to which game is getting adapted next, Fleischer expressed interest in doing the famous car chase moment in Uncharted 4: A Thief's End.

What's Next For Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg?

There will be no new Uncharted movie for Holland until he finishes work on his biggest franchise: Spider-Man 4 is slated for a 2026 premiere and starts filming soon. Aside from that, the actor has another huge project in his hands – he will be part of the extensive cast of Christopher Nolan's (Oppenheimer) next movie, The Odyssey. Among all this, Holland will also have to find the time to star in the sports drama American Speed with Austin Butler (Dune: Part Two).

Wahlberg just landed a huge hit for Netflix – action-comedy The Union was one of the most-watched titles of the platform in late 2024. And he's got a lot more projects in development: his Apple TV+ surprise hit movie The Family Plan is getting a sequel, and he is also set to star in The Six Billion Dollar Man adaptation to film format. We will see him soon in the Peter Farrelly (Green Book) sports comedy Balls Up and he will team up with director Shane Black (Iron Man 3) for Play Dirty.

You can stream Uncharted on Netflix.

Source: Tudum