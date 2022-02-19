Fleischer also talks about how they decided which treasure would be featured and if he’d like to come back for 'Uncharted 2.'

With the Uncharted movie now playing in theaters, I can finally share my interview with director Ruben Fleischer where he breaks down the making of the film. As you’ve seen in the many trailers, Uncharted is a prequel to the beloved video game series of the same name. It’s about how a young Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) and Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) first meet and why they team up to find the lost Ferdinand Magellan fortune that could be worth five billion dollars. Uncharted also stars Tati Gabrielle as Braddock, Sophia Ali as Chloe Frazer, and Antonio Banderas as the ruthless Santiago Moncada, who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs to the Magellan treasure. The screenplay was written by Rafe Lee Judkins and Art Marcum & Matt Holloway, with screen story written by Judkins and Jon Hanley Rosenberg & Mark D. Walker.

During the interview, Fleischer talks about how they decided which treasure they would go after in the film, being inspired by the video game, and how they filmed the awesome cargo plane action scene. He also touched on what they learned from test screening the film, why he likes fast moving movies, and what he learned from the making of Zombieland (his first film).

In addition, if you’ve seen the film, you know the movie has a mid-credits scene and a post-credits scene. What you might not know is that the mid-credits sequence isn’t the one that was originally shot. During the interview, Fleischer revealed why the first time they shot the mid-credits scene it didn’t work and why he wanted to shoot it again:

“The one that we shot was kind of compromised because of the schedule. We couldn’t make it as big or as exciting as I wanted it to be and when it played it was kind of a ho-hum ending. I really wanted something that got me excited certainly, so I was a big advocate of reshooting that and without giving anything away…there is a signature look to one of the characters that’s featured in the tag and that was always a key part of the tag in both versions and that was super important to us was allowing the character to kind of grow into his more familiar look from the games. So that was super important as well as just the suggestion that Nate and Sully will be off on more adventures together in the future.”

It’s also very obvious, if Uncharted is a hit, Sony will want to make a sequel. So, I asked Fleischer if he would be interested in coming back to direct Uncharted 2. He told me:

“I’d be thrilled at the opportunity to make a sequel and you can’t help working on this film for two years…I can’t help but imagine different adventures these guys might find themselves on and I’d be thrilled to figure out a way to bring those to life. But ultimately the audience will decide if that’s something they’re excited to see.”

Image via Sony Pictures

Finally, at the very end of the credits, there is another scene featuring a character important to Nathan Drake. Fleischer also talks about if the same actor in that scene would continue playing the role if they make a sequel and what that character means.

Watch what Ruben Fleischer had to say in the player above and below is a list of exactly what we talked about during the interview.

Ruben Fleischer

If someone has never seen anything he’s directed, what is the first thing they should watch and why?

What he learned making Zombieland.

Why has it taken so long to get the Uncharted movie made?

How did they decide on which treasure they would go after in the film?

What were the challenges of filming the cargo plane sequence and why they decided to put it in the film?

How it was inspired by the video game.

What is it like reading the script for the first time and reading a huge sequence like that on the page?

Did he have a longer cut of the film?

Why he likes fast moving films?

Did they test screen the movie and what did they learn?

When did they decide to put in an after the credits scene and was it always that scene?

Why they reshot the after the credit scene.

Is the actor playing the character at the very end of the credits the same actor that would play him in the future?

Is he interested in making an Uncharted sequel?

Image via Sony

Read Next

