While Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home is still lighting up the box office, it looks like his next film, Uncharted, might become his next big franchise. Now that there is less than a month before the action film hits theaters, Sony Pictures released a new poster giving us a better look at one its highly anticipated action sequences.

The poster sees Holland’s Nathan Drake dangling off some cargo boxes midair after falling off a plane, the same scene teased in a recent behind-the-scenes video. Holland is looking down at the peril below, in a sequence highlighted frequently in trailers, which Holland called the hardest action scene of his career thus far. The poster is also reminiscent of Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception’s Game of the Year Edition cover, which featured Drake falling from the same cargo plane boxes in a very similar fashion.

Unlike Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, Uncharted is not looking to adapt any one of its parent games exactly. It is taking familiar ideas and story elements from the games and beefing them up for film, seemingly taking the origin story from Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception and combining it with the pirate-themed backdrop of Uncharted 4: A Thief's End.

Uncharted has been a film in development purgatory for years, but fans will finally get to see adventurer Nathan Drake on the big screen on February 18. The film stars Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Taylor Ali, Antonio Banderas and is directed by Venom’s Ruben Fleischer. Check out the new poster below:

Street-smart thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate’s long-lost brother...but only if they can learn to work together.

