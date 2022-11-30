If watching Uncharted made you long for a treasure-hunting adventure of your own, PortAventura World in Spain will soon have you covered. The theme park recently announced its plans to reach deep into its own stash of gold and drop a whopping $26 million on a roller coaster that will take riders on the quest for long-lost treasure alongside characters from the PlayStation game-turned-film. On their journey, audiences will be joined by several familiar faces from the story including Tom Holland’s Nate and Mark Wahlberg’s Sully — mustache and all.

PortAventura World plans to drop the indoor attraction in its Far West-themed section and will build anticipation while guests wait in line with a backstory set up. The thrills and speed of a coaster will be matched with the mystery of darkness, leaving riders questioning what danger lurks around every twist and down every drop. Gunning to find the hidden fortune, guests will race against ruthless characters who will do anything to lay claim to the trove.

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, Uncharted crashed into cinemas in February. The film centered on Nathan Drake (Holland), a bartender and pickpocket who’s still reeling from the disappearance of his brother 15 years prior. One evening, his path crosses with Sully (Wahlberg), an adventurer who informs Nathan that his brother was actually a treasure hunter who went missing after trying to steal the diary of a famous explorer. Sully invites Nate to join him on an adventure that will see him score a massive haul and also reunite with his brother.

Along with Holland and Wahlberg, the feature also starred Antonio Banderas as Santiago Moncada, Tati Gabrielle as Jo Braddock, Sophia Ali as Chloe Frazer, Manuel de Blas as Armando Moncada, Rudy Pankow as Samuel “Sam” Drake, and Steven Waddington as the Scotsman. Uncharted was adapted for the screen by Rafe Lee Judkins, Art Marcum, and Matt Holloway, who turned the incredibly popular video game franchise into a feature-length production that would gross $401 million at the global box office. Fleischer, Holland, Holloway, and Marcum also served as executive producers along with Robert J. Dohrmann, Asad Quizilbash, Neil Druckmann, David Bernad, Carter Swan, and Evan Wells.

With so many stories to tell from the gaming franchise, PortAventura World hasn't revealed exactly what awaits brave adventurers on their Uncharted coaster, but we’re hoping that they’ll pay homage to the cargo plane scene in one way or another. As of right now, the attraction is hoping to open its doors at some point in 2023. Check out a trailer for Uncharted below.