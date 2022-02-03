A couple of brand-new clips from the upcoming action-adventure film Uncharted highlight its light tone and connections to the source video game series. Funnily enough, both clips show Tom Holland’s Nathan Drake getting the living daylights kicked out of him — amusing for us, but not so much for him.

The first clip features Holland and Sophia Ali, who plays Chloe Frazer. Nathan is bartending and trying to buy time for Chloe, who is solving a puzzle behind him. Puzzle-solving, as fans of the franchise know, is a major aspect of the video games. Even the bar fight that ensues in the clip seems straight out of Uncharted 3.

The second clip teases a scene that we’ve seen glimpses of in trailers. Holland is joined by Sully (Mark Wahlberg), as they communicate wirelessly and attempt a heist of some sort at an auction. Nathan is spotted by a henchman, and gets involved in a bit of a punch-up before leaping off a balcony and swinging from light installations. "Ah, this is going to suck," Nathan quips in the character's trademark style, as he falls to the floor with a thud. Again, it’s a neat hat-tip to gameplay that fans of the franchise will be familiar with.

Of course, the film’s biggest nod to the games—one that the trailers and other promotional material have been highlighting—is the plane sequence, in which Nathan leaps from crate to crate in an attempt to make his way back inside an airborne plane.

Uncharted has had an infamously long road to release. At one point, Wahlberg was supposed to play Nathan, but the project kept stalling after a revolving door of directors came and went. David O. Russell, Seth Gordon, Neil Burger, Shawn Levy, Dan Trachtenberg and Travis Knight were all involved with the project before Sony landed on in-house talent Ruben Fleischer. Wahlberg spoke to Collider’s own Steve Weintraub about why the film took so long to get made, and said that the most important thing was to “get it right":

Obviously, getting it right. The tone, the introduction to that world. 40 million games sold, so it’s beloved by the fans, so it’s important to get it right. It’s so cinematic, anyway, it’s a must-make for a film. The smartest thing to do was to start off where we did, and watching Tom as Nate come into his own, and from there, the opportunities are endless.

Uncharted also stars Antonio Banderas as Moncada and Tati Gabrielle as Braddock. The film is slated for a February 11 release in the U.K., followed by a February 18 release in the U.S. Check out the new clips below:

