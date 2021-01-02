Four new images from the upcoming live-action Uncharted were released this week. Each one provides a tantalizing clue about the adventure awaiting Uncharted protagonist Nathan Drake, who will be played by Tom Holland. We got our first look at Holland in all of his Uncharted glory back in October 2020. The long-gestating Uncharted movie, directed by Ruben Fleischer (Venom) and co-starring Mark Wahlberg, is finally set for release this summer.

The four new images from Uncharted were released via the movie's Twitter on New Year's Day with the caption, "A new year. A new adventure awaits." Neither Holland nor Wahlberg make an appearance in any of the photos, but I suspect it is Holland's hand we see in one photo where a crucifix is being used to unlock a box or cabinet. The other photos show a close-up of that same crucifix key, a statue of a man on horseback, and a half-finished map (the absence of Australia is especially intriguing). It's hard to say what these photos specifically tease about the globe-trotting, treasure-hunting adventure Nathan Drake will get into. But we do know they'll factor into the movie's prequel premise which not only introduces us to a young Nathan but also shows us how Nathan meets Sully (Wahlberg), a friend and fellow treasure hunter.

In addition to Holland and Wahlberg, the live-action Uncharted movie stars Antonio Banderas, Tati Gabrielle (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), and Sophia Ali (Grey's Anatomy). The movie was penned by Art Marcum (Iron Man) and Matt Holloway (Men in Black: International). It's possible Uncharted is just the first of many video game franchises turned into live-action adaptations by Sony Pictures in the coming years. In December, we reported the studio had plans to bring several PlayStation franchises to life, but we're still waiting to learn which ones will be selected.

Uncharted is set to arrive on July 16, 2021. Check out the new images below. For more, find out what new movies are coming to theaters throughout 2021.

