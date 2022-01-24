Sony is giving fans the chance to go behind the scenes of Uncharted with its star, Tom Holland, in a new clip that takes fans on a quick walk through of “the hardest action sequence” he's ever been a part of. (Coming from the Spider-Man: No Way Home star, that's really saying something.) The clip in question is one that has been featured in the movie’s trailer and even received its own two minute first-look to show fans the full action-packed scene ahead of the film’s February 18 release.

In the sneak peek, we see Holland attached to wires, flying high in front of several blue screens while holding on tightly to a box which (in the scene) has just catapulted out of the back of an airplane. The actor says that to complete the shot, he needed to be suspended 100 feet in the air while clinging onto the container. To add to the challenge of this stunt, the box was also spinning, giving the star the ride of his life.

At the very end of the sequence, the crate launches Holland into the sky, where we see him dangling from wires and flipping head over heels. All in all, Holland says they worked on shooting this scene “almost every day” for “five weeks”. He also said that filming the box segment was “really scary,” but because of this, it allowed him to stay in the moment and deliver an A+ performance.

In the Ruben Fleischer directed film, which pulls much of its story from the video game series ofby the same name, novice explorer Nathan Drake (Holland) sets out with long-time treasure hunter extraordinaire Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to uncover the biggest haul of their lives. Also starring in the film are Antonio Banderas, Sophia Ali, and Tati Gabrielle.

If this clip is any indication, audiences of Uncharted can expect to see some well-choreographed action scenes performed by some of the best in the business. Tumble through the sky with Holland in the full clip below and catch Uncharted on the big screen when it lands in theaters on February 18:

And check out the film’s synopsis:

Based on one of the best-selling, most critically acclaimed video game series of all time, Uncharted introduces audiences to the young street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) and showcases his first treasure hunting adventure with wisecracking partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). In an action-adventure epic that spans the globe, the two go in dangerous pursuit of “the greatest treasure never found” while also tracking clues that may lead to Nathan’s long-lost brother.

