Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg’s upcoming action adventure film, Uncharted, has gotten a brand new trailer. Set to land exclusively in theaters on February 18, 2022, the film looks like a non-stop thrill ride from start to finish, and the trailer gives us a new look into the Sony and PlayStation Productions film adapting the story of the successful game franchise of the same name. We see new footage of Wahlberg and Holland’s characters as they head on the adventure of a lifetime in search of a long lost treasure, showing off high speed chases, booby trapped puzzles, and even a ship battle in mid air.

Bringing the mysterious and deadly hunt for treasure to life in this comedic, action-packed film alongside Holland and Wahlberg are Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, and Antonio Banderas. Venom and Zombieland director Ruben Fleischer is heading the production as director, and based on his prior pieces, we can expect nothing less than high flying, gun shooting antics with well-timed comedic banter. The aforementioned banter will be coming to us from screenwriters Rafe Judkins (The Wheel of Time), Art Marcum (Masters Of The Universe), and Matt Holloway (Transformers: The Last Knight), based on a story from Judkins.

Uncharted is produced by Charles Roven (The Suicide Squad), Avi Arad (Spider-Man: No Way Home), Alex Gartner (The Upside of Anger), and Ari Arad (Iron Man), with Fleischer, Holland, Holloway, Marcum, Robert J. Dohrmann (The Way Back), David Bernard, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan (The Last of Us), Neil Drunkmann (The Last of Us), and Evan Wells serving as executive producers.

RELATED: 'Uncharted' Release Date, Trailer, Cast & Everything You Need to Know About the Long-Awaited Video Game AdaptationWith Holland’s current film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, crushing box office figures everywhere, fans are sure to flock to his newest role in the action world when Uncharted hits theaters on February 18, 2022. Check out the brand-new trailer below:

Here's the full synopsis for Uncharted:

Street-smart thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate’s long-lost brother...but only if they can learn to work together.

