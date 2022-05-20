Since the advent of motion pictures, there have been films about death. Across the spectrum of cinematic history, these films have focused on subjects such as grief in Manchester by the Sea, memory in Big Fish, legacy in The Tree Of Life, or the eternal question of what lies beyond our realm of human understanding in The Seventh Seal to name a few. One of the best films currently playing in theaters is Vortex, the latest from arthouse provocateur Gaspar Noé: it is a film that, among other things, fearlessly confronts the ugly reality of how our bodies and minds fail us in old age. While some audiences may not wish to expose themselves to a surfeit of death-fixated movie offerings, it has remained true throughout the years that cinema itself continues to be one of our great conduits in terms of how we process death. Making a film, or even just seeing the right one, can help someone who is mired in the throes of grief to feel less alone.

The films of Thai genius Apichatpong Weerasethakul address death in a manner that is wholly unique. In Weerasethakul’s films, death is never a final destination. Instead, death is merely a passageway: a kind of boundary-less cosmic corridor that binds our earthly world to whatever mysteries lies beyond it. Simply put, in an Apichatpong Weerasethakul film, death is never the end of the line: on the contrary, it is often the beginning of something new.

Death and spiritual rebirth are critical components of Weerasethakul’s oeuvre, just as certain so-called "supernatural" elements are often accepted as commonplace in the environments in which this director chooses to make his films. The disturbing and trippy Tropical Malady includes a scene where Thai troops are seen merrily posing with a dead body. Syndromes and a Century is a soothing, radically serene look at people who work at hospitals and tend to the sick; it is worth mentioning that the film is also a kind of poetic tribute to Weerasethakul’s parents, both of whom were hospital employees.

Alas, no film in Weerasethakul’s body of work is a more probing, soul-stirring exploration of death as a new beginning than the director's masterpiece, Uncle Boonme Who Can Recall His Past Lives. Inspired by the curious story of a man Weerasethakul allegedly met at a temple who would then tell of his past lives, Uncle Boonme is, at least in part, the story of an old man named Boonme, played with magnificent grace by actor Thanapat Saisaymar. Boonme lives a quiet, uncomplicated life on a rural slice of land somewhere in the rural Thai countryside. As the film begins, his kidney is failing him. Boonme is, then, preparing for his own, imminent death: in so many less words, he has accepted his fate, no matter how grim the outcome.

Even before the film takes a trip to the uncanny valley, Boonme finds himself with what so many of us ultimately wish for in our final moments of life: he is surrounded by his family, and those who care for him. The old man is staying with his wife Huay (Natthakarn Aphaiwong), a caregiver, a nephew, and an in-law, at a ramshackle farmhouse that is surrounded by the beguiling sights and sounds of the natural world. The first uncanny flourish that Weerasethakul throws our way, apart from an eerie prologue in which we glimpse one of the film’s most arrestingly otherworldly images. A man-sized, bizarre-looking woodland creature with glowing red eyes arrives when Boonme is paid a visit by his estranged son, Boonsong (Jeerasak Kulhong). Boonsong, when first we see him, does not appear to be human. He is a kind of hybrid of man and ape, and while he can speak perfectly well, he still has those creepy, glowing red eyes that we just mentioned. This is the first, and certainly not the last instance in Uncle Boonme where a world of drifting spirits will brush up against the world of the living – or, in this particular case, the world of those who are simply waiting to die.

Ghosts are everywhere in Uncle Boonme. Those who have died have not ascended to heaven, nor are their corpses decomposing in the dirt. On the contrary, these lost souls haunt the lush jungle landscape that surrounds Boonmee’s homestead, taking on a variety of colorful and unexpected physical manifestations. One of Boonme's more unforgettable moments involves a, shall we say, rather intimate encounter with a talking catfish near a waterfall. This is not the only time the filmmaker has used animals to personify spirits: in Tropical Malady, a soldier converses with tiger who is possessed by the spirit of a shaman, and even Uncle Boonme's prologue prominently features a symbolic water buffalo.

Late in Uncle Boonme, Boonme and his family abscond into a vast subterranean cave that contains untold wonders. It is a transcendent interlude that actively blurs the line between the film’s overriding, ethereal tone, and full-on magical realism. Here, the borders that separate the living from the dead have no place. This cave is a land of apparitions unbound from the constraints of physical mortality. It is a land where death is, somehow, merely the next stage of life.

In many ways, Uncle Boonme Who Can Recall His Past Lives is a parable not only about death, but about remembering. Our Western understanding is that death amounts to what noir mastermind Raymond Chandler once called “the big sleep." The idea is, there is nothing after death: no glory, no salvation. No one remembers you, at least not for long. Your family and loved ones are, in the end, left with nothing more than memories of when you were happy, healthy, and alive. After time, all memories fade away. Or do they?

The motif of reincarnation that runs throughout Uncle Boonme grows more resonant when one considers that the film’s own story structure is a reflection of the fundamentally liminal nature of existence. In superficial terms, there is no “story” to speak of in Weerasethakul’s film. There are certainly no contrived, labored instances of plot manipulation, no phony instances of redemption in the eleventh hour. Boonme simply dies, though he's lucky enough to pass on in the presence of those who loved him most. Yet, the idea that Uncle Boonme exists as a tapestry of moments – and what is life, if not a collection of moments – means that Weerasethakul is free to ruminate on the subject of mortal expiry in a way that invites dense, detailed reading of the material.

It would be reductive and inaccurate to suggest Uncle Boonme Who Can Recall His Past Lives is a film that is exclusively concerned with what happens after we die. Like any work from this filmmaker, Uncle Boonme touches on a number of potent themes, including but not limited to the horrors of war, the power of familial ties, and the mysticism of nature itself. Even the director's latest film, the towering Memoria (his first to star an English-language performer, Tilda Swinton) is not a film that can be reduced to a tidy, easy-to-digest thesis. These are movies about what some writers call "the big stuff." There is an arrogance in presuming that we, as human beings, know what happens when we day. Perhaps the most remarkable thing about Uncle Boonme Who Can Recall His Past Lives is Weerasethakul’s admittance that he both doesn't have the answers, but also is curious enough to continue searching.

