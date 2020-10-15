Amazon’s ‘Uncle Frank’ Trailer Reveals Feel Good Drama, Thanksgiving Release Date

Amazon Studios is really bringing the heat this fall. After a few years of iffy, supposedly big-ticket movies (remember the Eddie Redmayne hot air balloon movie? Neither do we), they’ve actually got a pretty loaded holiday corridor, with commercial fare like hugely anticipated comedy sequels Borat 2 and Coming 2 America. And they’ve also got some smaller, buzzier titles, like the upcoming drama Uncle Frank, which just dropped an adorable trailer.

Uncle Frank, which Amazon acquired after it premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, hails from writer-director Alan Ball, Oscar-winning screenwriter of American Beauty and creator of HBO’s Six Feet Under and True Blood. The trailer makes it out to be a heartwarming 1970s road trip that follows a young girl (played by It breakout Sophia Lillis), who tracks down her somewhat estranged Uncle Frank (Paul Bettany), learns that he’s gay, and then has to travel with him back home after the family patriarch (Stephen Root) dies. While this may seem incredibly pat (especially in this day and age), the movie looks charming and we’re sure that Ball will provide some realism and grit (it’s rated R, which is good). The supporting class is also aces, with Peter Macdissi, Judy Greer, Steve Zahn, and Margo Martindale rounding out the cast. In other words – it’ll be a perfect, warm-hearted Thanksgiving watch.

And if you’re looking for something to do until the movie comes out, check out our chat with Ball and the cast.