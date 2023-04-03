It's difficult being a celebrity. Fame is inherently fleeting. You become known for being one thing, and once that career path dries up, you have to try and maintain the lifestyle you've become accustomed to. How do you stay relevant? You go on reality TV.

Celebrity reality shows are a special breed. There's the actual competition that appeals some viewers, and then there's the appeal of watching a hodgepodge cast of celebrities you never would've thought you'd see on screen together. It's actually quite a brilliant hook, especially when the show challenges the celebrities to push themselves out of their comfort zones.

9 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test' (2023- )

The latest show to put celebrities through hell for our entertainment, Special Forces on Fox takes athletes, musicians, actors, and reality stars and makes them go through legitimate special forces military training. If they complete the process, do they win a large cash prize? No. All they get is the validation of knowing what feats they are capable of. Through grit and determination, these celebrities prove themselves to be pretty badass for a group of B-listers.

Several members of the cast have to leave the show because of injuries they sustain while taking on the challenges. The show makes a point of saying that this is the same course real special forces recruits are put through, and that they don't hold back just because the recruits aren't military professionals. While most celebrity reality shows seem demeaning to be on, Special Forces sets itself apart by showing anyone can be capable of greatness.

8 'The Surreal Life' (2003- )

After MTV changed the reality show landscape with The Real World, The WB (and later VH1) took the concept and leveled it up with The Surreal Life. Instead of focussing on a house full of average people, The Surreal Life's housemates are a strange collection of some of the most beloved and bizarre celebrities. While living together for two weeks, the celebrities' goal is to prove they are the most genuine member of the household.

Celebrities often get put into a box, unable to prove themselves to be more than who an audience thinks they are. That's why it feels weird when a comedy actor does a drama. In a way, The Surreal Life offers the cast an opportunity to break out of that box, and show the world who they really are. A big appeal of the show is the strange pairings of housemates, such as Tammy Faye Messner and Ron Jeremy, but what makes it special is how the show uses an often trashy format to find something genuine in the surreal.

7 'RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race' (2020- )

RuPaul's Drag Race has shined a much-needed spotlight on the LGBTQIA+ community and the art of drag. The show has taken drag mainstream, even if some politicians would like it to stay underground. It only makes sense that as Drag Race has gotten more and more popular, some famous faces would want to give it a try. The first season of RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race featured a new group of celebrities each week, while season two came into its own as a season-long combination of Drag Race and The Masked Singer.

Drag is hard. Not only do you have to be fashionable, but you have to be a big personality, capable of thriving onstage as a comedian, a dancer, and a lip-sync performer. These celebrities learned that the hard way, having to put together top-tier drag performances each week, with some help from acclaimed Drag Race alum, of course. As Drag Race continues its path towards world domination, RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race is a very welcome member of the family.

6 'Celebrity Circus' (2008-2008)

Working in the circus isn't just a career choice, it's a lifestyle. It takes years of practice and unshakable dedication. Based on the Portuguese reality format of the same name, Celebrity Circus takes a group of celebrities, such as Stacey Dash and Antonio Sabato Jr., and challenges them to put on a genuine circus performance with minimal training.

It's a tough show, requiring the celebrities to really push themselves physically, hence the inclusion of a reckless Jackass cast member like Wee Man. The show was canceled after one season on NBC, but in a world where the circus is all but gone, and celebrities have to be multi-hyphenates to stay relevant, Celebrity Circus is ripe for a revival.

5 'Celebrity Big Brother' (2018- )

At this point, Big Brother is a global reality TV institution. Due to its incredible popularity, it only makes sense to expand the franchise with Celebrity Big Brother, which sees various celebrities take on the challenge of living together under constant surveillance. Unlike traditional Big Brother, these celebrities know about each other, and even have prior relationships, making the game of manipulation and social deduction that much more complicated.

Though Celebrity Big Brother has been running for over 20 seasons in the UK, the US version has had only three seasons so far. That doesn't mean our version is short on iconic moments. Influencer and musician Todrick Hall's performance on the show was so controversial that his gameplay has followed him into the real world, often being cited as a controversial point in his career. The Big Brother house brings out the best and the worst in its housemates, making for one of the most uncomfortable, but also one of the most entertaining reality shows on television.

4 'The Masked Singer' (2019- )

No one could have guessed how popular The Masked Singer would become. It's a bizarre concept with little to no stakes, but that's why it works. Based on the South Korean format of the same name, each season features a cast of celebrities who dress up in extravagant costumes and compete against each other in a singing competition, all while hiding their identities. Grading their performances and guessing their identities are a panel of judges that include Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg and Nicole Scherzinger.

While yes, the costumes and the live performances must be rather uncomfortable for its contestants, overall the show seems like a pretty fun experience to take part in. There is no prize for winning, so it's just about having a good time. As the show enters its ninth season on Fox, The Masked Singer has established itself as comfort viewing for its legion of fans.

3 'Splash' (2013-2013)

Have you ever watched competitive diving and thought, "This would be better if the divers were Louie Anderson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Chuy from Chelsea Lately?" Well, someone did, and ABC made their dreams come true with Splash. The show takes the format seen in shows like Dancing With The Stars and applies it to the little known sport of competitive diving.

What makes the show interesting is how it shows the average person just how hard diving is. You may think you just jump off and point down, but there's a lot more that goes into it, as the cast of Splash learned each episode. Though it only lasted a single season, Splash is worth checking out whether you care about diving or not.

2 'Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew' (2008-2012)

Life isn't easy for anyone. We often forget this when it comes to celebrities, as we ogle at their struggles like its just more entertainment. Celebrity Rehab takes that shameful habit, and tries to make something meaningful out of it. Each season features Dr. Drew helping a group of celebrities through the process of overcoming their drug and alcohol addiction.

This show requires that the cast be incredibly vulnerable. It can be terrifying to let someone in on your personal life, especially when it's aired on national television. Though it could easily fall into the category of trash TV, Celebrity Rehab doesn't try to make a joke out of its participants, and it is genuinely nice to see.

1 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' (2003-2009)

Though it has run for over 20 seasons in the UK, I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! hasn't quite caught on in the US yet, with two separate attempts to adapt the show each being canceled after a single season. The format is a fish-out-of-water take on Survivor, challenging a cast of celebrities to survive in the wilderness with few of the modern comforts they are used to.

It's a brilliant concept, built entirely upon making its cast uncomfortable. Much like Survivor and Big Brother, a member of the cast is eliminated each week, after a challenge puts their skills to the test. They not only have to display incredible survival skills, but they also have to play the social game, manipulating their way to be the last celebrity standing at the end of their stay. Here's hoping someone in the US gives this show another shot.

