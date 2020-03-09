Watch Courtney B. Vance & Niecy Nash in the Trailer for Netflix’s Wine-Enthusiast Dramedy ‘Uncorked’

Courtney B. Vance and Niecy Nash play married restaurateurs whose son wants to leave the family business to pursue a career in wine tasting in the upcoming Netflix dramedy Uncorked. Written and directed by Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Insecure writer/producer Prentice Penny, the film follows Elijah (Mamoudou Athie) as he prepares to take the exam to become an expert sommelier.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Fueled by his love for wine, Elijah enrolls in a course to become a master sommelier, an elite designation given only to a handful who are able to pass its notoriously difficult exam. It’s a dream that upends the expectations of his father, Louis (Courtney B. Vance), who insists Elijah take over the popular Memphis barbeque joint that’s been passed down from father to son since its inception. Elijah struggles with the demands of school and a new relationship, while Louis wrestles with the feelings of his son rejecting the family business until a tragedy forces both of them to slow things down. Written and directed by Prentice Penny (Insecure), and starring Mamoudou Athie, Courtney B. Vance, and Niecy Nash, Uncorked is a hilarious and touching drama about a father and son who have to finally learn to listen to one another.

Uncorked was supposed to premiere at this year’s SXSW, but the annual arts festival was unfortunately cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. It’s a real shame, because it looks like a uniquely personal story boosted by excellent performances from Vance and Nash. You can check out the trailer below, and watch the film when it hits Netflix March 27.