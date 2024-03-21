The Big Picture Showtime saved Uncoupled after Netflix canceled it, but ultimately decided not to move forward with the series.

The romantic comedy, led by Neil Patrick Harris, struggled to make an impact on Netflix's Top 10 rankings.

Production on a second season was delayed due to a writers strike, leading to the show's ultimate cancellation.

After a solo season on Netflix, Uncoupled, the comedy series produced by Darren Star (Sex and the City,And Just Like That) and Jeffrey Richman (Modern Family), saw its tenure at the streamer terminated. The romantic comedy was, however, saved by Showtime the following month. In a sour turn of events for the show, however, Showtime has decided against moving forward with the series, according to a report from Deadline.

Uncoupled followed Neil Patrick Harris as Michael Lawson, a man in his mid-forties who has to re-enter the dating pool of New York City after his partner of seventeen years, Colin (Tuc Watkins) leaves him. A real estate agent, Michael must adapt quickly or runs the risk of remaining single for the rest of his days. For the majority of his latest foray into the dating pool, Michael sought to rely on friendship to get him through. According to Deadline, the series was preparing to start shooting Season 2 in May with as many as 10 scripts largely written. The decision to pick up Uncoupled by Showtime was a surprising one, albeit a welcome sight for fans of the show, after season one ended with Colin and Michael reconnecting at a wedding in the season finale. However, Showtime's decision to discontinue the series comes after the network's "creative team was to put the project into redevelopment to tailor it to the network’s sensibilities", per Deadline.

The cancelation of the show in early 2023 had been speculated, as the MTV Entertainment Studios-produced Uncoupled strruggled to mark its mark on the streamer. The Harris-led romantic comedy, with the exception of a solo appearance at number 6, failed to reach Netflix’s Top 10 rankings. The show might have progressed at Showtime had the WGA strike of last year not occurred, with Harris suggesting in June last year that filming on a second season was set to begin in July. “Very exciting, we were going to start filming it in the beginning of July but the writers strike is happening,” he said. “So, everything is sort of on pause — go writers, writers strong. So we’re just going to wait until that plays itself out.”

Who is Behind 'Uncoupled'?

Created by Sex and the City's Star and Modern Family veteran Richman, Uncoupled saw the duo serve as executive producers alongside series' lead Harris, Tony Hernandez, and Lilly Burns. The cast for the series includes alongside the aforementioned pair of Harris and Watkins, Tisha Campbell), Brooks Ashmanskas (Julie and Julia), Emerson Brooks (The Last Ship), Marcia Gay Harden (Mystic River), Nic Rouleau (The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), and Jasai Chase Owens (The Expanse) among others.