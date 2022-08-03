Neil Patrick Harris is back on our screens and this time in the role of Michael Lawson in Netflix's Uncoupled. The series follows Michael as he finds himself newly single in his 40s after a 17-year relationship with his ex-boyfriend, Colin (Tuc Watkins), and we watch as he struggles to adapt to the changes in the gay dating scene. The series is written and created by Jeffrey Richman and Darren Star, the latter well known for his creation of Sex and the City, and Uncoupled definitely carries a lot of the same comedic charm. Although this latest offering from Netflix expectedly deals with a lot of romance and heartbreak, there's an underlying tone of friendship throughout, and it's this theme that elevates the show to more than just your typical rom-com.

When Michael finds himself surprisingly single after Colin walks out on him out of the blue, his whole world is rocked to the core. His loneliness becomes evident when we watch scenes of him waking up alone and references to him spending the night on his own hammer home that fact. However, he manages to find a lot of comfort in those around him. The first person Michael can rely on is his work partner, Suzanne (Tisha Campbell), and it's soon made clear she's more than just a colleague as their close friendship becomes evident. She is the first person Michael reveals his break-up to and of course, she immediately offers her consolation. Suzanne brings a lot more to her role as a friend than just offering the same advice anybody would offer; instead, she regularly teases Michael playfully, making the whole situation more light-hearted. This makes her all the more relatable as that's what real friends do, they laugh and tease, yet will always offer a shoulder to cry on. Including a character like this shows how the creators understand their audience and this relatability puts the show beyond the limits of a conventional romantic comedy.

Image Via Netflix

Stanley James (Brooks Ashmanskas) is part of Michael's circle of friends and is the one who helps him navigate his way through the new ways of dating. Along with Billy Burns (Emerson Brooks), he introduces Michael to apps such as Grindr and talks him through all the advances of the past 17 years in the gay dating world. Michael and Stanley hit a little turmoil in their friendship when Stanley attends a dinner party thrown by Colin, but the two soon resolve their differences. It's during this reconciliation that we see the true depth of their relationship, with a touching scene in which an emotional Michael rests his head upon Stanley's shoulder. Later in the series, Stanley shares the emotional news of his breast cancer diagnosis and is, of course, greeted with huge sympathy from his friends, Michael and Billy. Stanley's close relationship with Michael is solidified at this point as Stanley asks Michael to attend the doctor's appointment with him, highlighting their close bond. Michael and Stanley's relationship throughout the series furthers the show's ability to highlight friendship as one of the most important things in life.

Billy Burns is a socialite, and self-aware narcissist. Reminders throughout the series enlighten us about his status as one of the most eligible bachelors in the city and he embodies this persona. However, despite his selfish tendencies, Billy is one of Michael's best friends and that's because of the heart he has deep down inside, a part of him he only shows to those he is closest to. Michael is one of those people. A lot of the scenes involving Billy also include Stanley, but Michael and Billy's strong friendship is highlighted after Stanley's alleged betrayal. Before reminding us of his high-ranking societal status, Billy offers an outlet for Michael to voice his frustrations towards Stanley. Billy agrees with Michael's dismay and reassures him he would have acted in the same way. Despite this, Michael later realizes Stanley's intentions and reconciles with him. At this moment in time, Michael needed someone to be there and understand his frustrations, and that's exactly what Billy was able to provide. Michael's needs are constantly met throughout the series by his friends and Billy, despite what people may think of him, is no different.

Image Via Netflix

Claire Lewis (Marcia Gay Harden) is first introduced to us through her valuable real estate becoming available for listing. For Michael and Suzanne, this seemed like an unlikely listing for them to gain due to a higher profile rival also vowing to secure it, but things change when Michael meets Claire. It comes to light that Claire is going through a similar situation to Michael, as her long-time husband has walked out on her, leaving her as a 40+-year-old single woman. She, too, struggles to face the fact of finding love again, but after Michael shares his story with her, she realizes she isn't the only person facing such tribulations. After Michael secures the listing, the two start to grow closer and their relationship blossoms from a strictly professional one into a real friendship. They are able to confide in each other and open up about their feelings, knowing the other can relate and offer advice from their point of view. Claire is yet another person Michael finds in his time of need, and she is one of the most important as it shows him, too, that his situation is not unique. Sure, there are differences between the two, but their underlying similarities pull them close and Claire's friendship is a valuable one to Michael.

Uncoupled is still a romantic dramedy, with love, or the search for it, being prominent throughout, but it's the friendships and the power they hold that are the most powerful theme. After Colin's shocking admission in the season finale, things may change if we see the show return for a second season, as there will be room for the series to develop into a more traditional rom-com, but for now, the show truly highlights the power of friendship.